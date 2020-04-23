Check Out New Performances From Lukas Nelson, James Bay, and More; Bid on Replica Guitars

As previously announced, Rolling Stone's "In My Room" Presented by Gibson is a special week-long series of music performances giving music fans the first-ever chance to make a charitable donation to support musicians worldwide and walk away with a piece of rock 'n' roll history. Tune-in to watch the "In My Room" music series Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Rolling Stone's Instagram--Here.

The music week featuring Gibson artists will be headlined with a rare special performance from rock 'n' roll icon JOAN JETT tomorrow, Friday, April 24 at 3:00pm ET, Here.

Yesterday, LUKAS NELSON performed a stunning acoustic set--on location in Austin-- featuring fan favorites and songs from his new album NAKED GARDEN. LUKAS premiered the brand new song "Conversations" which was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the full set here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_S0tB6HUcb.

On Monday, JAMES BAY chimed in from London and delivered an inspiring acoustic performance of his famous hits including "Scars," "Us" and "Hold Back The River." Watch the full set here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_Nrrhflvei/?hl=en.

To support the music community in these uncertain times, Gibson Gives--the charitable arm of Gibson--and Rolling Stone are providing fans the chance to support the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund--offers immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews, music industry creators--and take home an autographed artist guitar.

JOAN JETT, LUKAS NELSON and JAMES BAY limited-edition guitars are live at auction on CharityBuzz.com now through Friday, May 8, visit: http://www.charitybuzz.com/RollingStoneGibsonHomeMadeMusic.

JOAN JETT teamed with Gibson guitars to donate an autographed, limited-edition 'Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 Electric Guitar' in Wine Red. Joan Jett's ES 339 is the last guitar made from Gibson's Memphis hollow-body factory before it's move to Nashville. This autographed guitar is one of 150 made worldwide. JAMES BAY's 'Epiphone 1966 Century Electric Guitar' in Cherry and LUKAS NELSON's' 'Gibson Les Paul Junior Electric Guitar' in Vintage Sunburst both autographed by the artists, are now open for bidding, Here.

JOAN JETT is an undeniable icon for all that is righteous in rock 'n roll. From her pioneering spirit, to her visionary outlook on being an artist, JOAN continues to inspire people from all walks of life. Gibson is honored to be home to the Joan Jett Signature ES-339. Calling on nearly two years of touring research and development alongside JOAN JETT and Gibson's Master Luthiers, the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar is a unique hollow-body design in a stunning Wine Red which like its legendary namesake, redefines what a guitar can do. The new Joan Jett ES-339 guitar features a thermally--engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally-engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing, a radical first for Gibson ES guitars. The control assembly is hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors and is paired with our Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbucking pickups. From sweet to rude, the tonal capabilities of the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar are truly limitless. The stunning AAA figured maple veneers are finished in Wine Red for a look that will always make a statement. The Joan Jett ES-339 will be produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars worldwide. The autographed instrument will come with a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity. The Joan Jett Signature ES-339 was produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars available worldwide. www.joanjett.com

A masterful replica of JAMES BAY's customized Epiphone Century, made originally at the Kalamazoo, Michigan factory in 1966, the Epiphone Limited Edition James Bay Century Cherry Outfit is the perfect choice for any fan of BAY's signature sound or quality modern replicas of stylish vintage models. Well-equipped with a Kinman® Noiseless "Sweet Neck" P-90, a reissue of the 60s-era compensated floating bridge with brass wheels, and USA-made "CTS" 500K pots, this guitar stands out from its original namesake-and BAY's-as a unique and powerful instrument with which to craft your own signature tone. www.jamesbay.com

A customized Gibson Les Paul Junior is inspired by LUKAS NELSON's own 1956 Junior. LUKAS NELSON knows all about legacies, indeed he's been hard at work carving his own for most of his young, but extremely eventful life. Balancing his work as the front man of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real--an emergent and vital force in American music--with his regular gig as Neil Young's band leader and lead guitarist--and of course, the never-ending road alongside his father in Willie Nelson & Family--in song after song, on stage after stage, LUKAS has sharpened the edges of his singular sound, one that nods to his influences while also pushing forward into uncharted territory. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real's new album NAKED GARDEN is available now: Here. www.lukasnelson.com

Bidding for the autographed guitars is open now on CharityBuzz.com and will close on Friday, May 8 at 3:00 PM ET. Shipping is contingent on COVID-19 restrictions; shipping ETA Summer 2020.

For more information, visit: http://www.charitybuzz.com/RollingStoneGibsonHomeMadeMusic.





