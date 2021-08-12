Chase Atlantic Unveil Tarantino-Inspired Music Video for 'OHMAMI'

Los Angeles-based, Australian-born trio Chase Atlantic have unveiled their latest music video for hit single "OHMAMI" today. Taking viewers through a Tarantino-inspired story reminiscent of movies like Blow and Wolf of Wall Street and everyone's favorite video game GTA Vice City, the music video showcases Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony in their most creative roles to date. Inspired by the 'fast life' aesthetic of events which took place between the early eighties to late nineties, "OHMAMI" was directed and edited by Chase Atlantic themselves, further cementing their dedication and desire to be involved in every step of the creative process.

The track, released earlier this summer, has gained its place at the top of TikTok and streaming charts alike, with over 24 Million streams worldwide and 27.7K uses on the viral social media platform. Forever pushing boundaries and constantly failing to be placed in a box, Chase Atlantic propelled themselves forward again with this Spanish-influence track that ties in pop sensibilities and a heart-pounding breakdown.

"It's the type of song that allows you to really feel yourself, to actually feel alive," the band says. "Yet, at the same time, it provides an escape from reality. Even if it's just momentarily, you can feel the effect of the song lingering in the brain like audible drugs."

Fans can check out "OHMAMI" today at https://found.ee/ohmami_mv.

Chase Atlantic recently announced their North American headline tour, where they will finally be able to perform the instant anthems from BEAUTY IN DEATH for fans both new and old. On stage is where Chase Atlantic truly come alive, making this a not-to-be-missed trek. The headline run kicks off on October 1 in Lawrence, Kansas and runs through November 16, when it wraps in Toronto. All dates and cities are below. Fans can get tickets at https://chaseatlantic.com/pages/tour-dates.

UPCOMING CHASE ATLANTIC TOUR DATES

10/1- Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

10/2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/4 - Denver, CO - Summit

10/6 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo

10/8 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

10/17 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

10/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

10/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/23 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live - SOLD OUT

10/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution - SOLD OUT

10/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - SOLD OUT

10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - SOLD OUT

10/29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - SOLD OUT

10/31 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

11/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Art - SOLD OUT

11/2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

11/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

11/5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring

11/7 - Montclair, NH - The Wellmont Theater

11/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live - SOLD OUT

11/10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

11/12 - Cincinnati, OH- Bogarts

11/14 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall - SOLD OUT

11/16 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Theatre - SOLD OUT

11/17 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Hall