Chase Atlantic Unveil Tarantino-Inspired Music Video for 'OHMAMI'
Taking viewers through a Tarantino-inspired story reminiscent of movies like Blow and Wolf of Wall Street.
Los Angeles-based, Australian-born trio Chase Atlantic have unveiled their latest music video for hit single "OHMAMI" today. Taking viewers through a Tarantino-inspired story reminiscent of movies like Blow and Wolf of Wall Street and everyone's favorite video game GTA Vice City, the music video showcases Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony in their most creative roles to date. Inspired by the 'fast life' aesthetic of events which took place between the early eighties to late nineties, "OHMAMI" was directed and edited by Chase Atlantic themselves, further cementing their dedication and desire to be involved in every step of the creative process.
The track, released earlier this summer, has gained its place at the top of TikTok and streaming charts alike, with over 24 Million streams worldwide and 27.7K uses on the viral social media platform. Forever pushing boundaries and constantly failing to be placed in a box, Chase Atlantic propelled themselves forward again with this Spanish-influence track that ties in pop sensibilities and a heart-pounding breakdown.
"It's the type of song that allows you to really feel yourself, to actually feel alive," the band says. "Yet, at the same time, it provides an escape from reality. Even if it's just momentarily, you can feel the effect of the song lingering in the brain like audible drugs."
Fans can check out "OHMAMI" today at https://found.ee/ohmami_mv.
Chase Atlantic recently announced their North American headline tour, where they will finally be able to perform the instant anthems from BEAUTY IN DEATH for fans both new and old. On stage is where Chase Atlantic truly come alive, making this a not-to-be-missed trek. The headline run kicks off on October 1 in Lawrence, Kansas and runs through November 16, when it wraps in Toronto. All dates and cities are below. Fans can get tickets at https://chaseatlantic.com/pages/tour-dates.
UPCOMING CHASE ATLANTIC TOUR DATES
10/1- Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
10/2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/4 - Denver, CO - Summit
10/6 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo
10/8 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
10/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
10/17 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
10/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - SOLD OUT
10/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/23 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live - SOLD OUT
10/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution - SOLD OUT
10/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - SOLD OUT
10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - SOLD OUT
10/29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - SOLD OUT
10/31 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
11/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Art - SOLD OUT
11/2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
11/5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring
11/7 - Montclair, NH - The Wellmont Theater
11/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live - SOLD OUT
11/10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
11/12 - Cincinnati, OH- Bogarts
11/14 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
11/15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall - SOLD OUT
11/16 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Theatre - SOLD OUT
11/17 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Hall