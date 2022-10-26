Charlotte Spiral Share New Single 'Roots'

"Roots" is the new single from London duo Charlotte Spiral and the second track to be revealed from their upcoming third EP All This Time, Asleep, produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police Woman).

The EP provides the follow up to last year's New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).

Despite what the name infers, Charlotte Spiral are a duo formed by the enigmatic Amy Spencer and Avi Barath. Taken from the name of a figure-skating move, the two come together in a wonderful medley of lyrical heritage, and contemporary sentiment. In support of the EP release, Charlotte Spiral will play a London headline show at The Amazing Grace on December 6th.

As a body of work All This Time, Asleep finds the pair exploring the spaces between dreams and reality. The release of 'Roots' follows that of the title track and finds Amy contemplating family, connection, love between relatives and the associated relationship dynamics, as she explains -

"I use 'Roots' to represent the core of the family - I imagined a figurative and literal 'family tree', actually one in my parent's garden, to represent something that is holding us together, even though it's being shaken around a hell of a lot and changing the way it looks all of the time."

As well as their work as Charlotte Spiral, the duo are both sought after collaborators, Avi as a musical director, producer and writer for Loyle Carner, Wesley Joseph, Berwyn, Rae Morris and many more. Amy has worked as a singer, writer and performer for DC Gore, Bicep and Motsa, amongst others. Their work together as Charlotte Spiral sits at the intersection of their many other creative projects; a fascinating coming together of two unique artists.

Listen to the new single here: