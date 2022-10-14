Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Charlotte De Witte Releases 'Apollo' EP

The EP was released on her own KNTXT label.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Belgian techno powerhouse Charlotte de Witte has unveiled brand-new EP 'Apollo', out 14th October on her own KNTXT label.

An uncompromising collection of club tracks, 'Apollo' opens with 'Missing Channel', a turbo-charged acid techno cut pairing pumping kick drums with squelching 303s. Next up, the title track shifts things into warehouse techno territories, juxtaposing bludgeoning kicks with haunting, ethereal vocals, while 'Mercury' cultivates a striking interstellar energy. Closing things out, 'PPC' is by far the record's most experimental track, a shimmering, beatless creation laced with samples of space transmissions.

"The vastness and solitude of space always interested me. A compelling contrast between monumental power and the vacuum in between." Charlotte explains. "This diversion can also be found in techno music, a pure simplicity divergent in power."

It follows April EP 'Universal Consciousness', while Charlotte's perpetually stacked touring schedule includes performances at Amsterdam Dance Event, Creamfields Chile and Beyond The Valley Australia in the coming weeks and months. At ADE, she will spearhead a KNTXT label takeover of the city's Ziggo Dome, and the label will also collaborate with clothing brand Filling Pieces during the week-long event. If that wasn't enough, she will soon head to South America for KNTXT showcases in Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

Charlotte de Witte has become known for her dark, stripped-back brand of techno, acid and anything high energy. She's often crossing borders but maintains a deep form of respect for the underground. Highlight performances across the continents - including being the first techno (and female) DJ to headline the mainstage at Tomorrowland - Mixmag and DJ Mag covers, high-ranking positions in the charts and lists confirm her status as nouveaux techno royalty.

Heavy, breakneck club fodder, 'Apollo EP' is Charlotte de Witte at her bold and brilliant best.

Regional Awards


