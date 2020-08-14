Charlie Puth and Blackbear Team Up for New Song 'Hard On Yourself'

'Hard On Yourself' follows Puth's 'Girlfriend,' which has garnered over 33 million worldwide streams in just a few months.

Multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer, Charlie Puth, has teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer, blackbear, for a new song, "Hard On Yourself," which seamlessly fuses funk, pop, and R&B sensibilities.

The track is instantly captivating and proves why the hitmakers are two of the most highly sought-after artists in the industry today. Puth has joined forces with many high-profile acts including John Legend, Katy Perry, James Taylor, Selena Gomez, 5 Seconds of Summer, and recently, Sir Elton John, while blackbear has worked with music staples such as Justin Bieber, G-Eazy, Marshmello, Linkin Park, Pharrell Williams, and Mike Posner, among others.

"Hard On Yourself" follows Puth's summer smash, "Girlfriend," which has garnered over 33 million worldwide streams in just a few months, with the companion music video boasting more than eight million views. Puth delivered stellar live performances of "Girlfriend" on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Today Show's Summer Concert Series, along with the track receiving praise in the media from the likes of Vulture, Billboard, The FADER, and more. blackbear's latest anthem "queen of broken hearts" - off his upcoming album everything means nothing, due August 21, 2020 - has already broken into the Top 40 at Pop Radio while continuing to rack up millions of streams. The album will also include his 2019 smash hit "hot girl bummer"- the double-platinum-certified single peaked at #2 at Top 40 Pop radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and surpassed 1 billion global streams; the track also saw his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. These accolades add to the two artists' already impressive digital footprints - Puth and blackbear's catalogs have amassed billions of global streams and resulted in millions of followers across their respective social media platforms.

