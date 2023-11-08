Chappell Roan Kicks Off Vevo's 'DSCVR Artists to Watch' List for 2024 With 'Casual' & 'Red Wine Supernova'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo"DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2024 campaign, now in its tenth year. Starting Wednesday, November 8th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2024, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Out today, two performance videos from Chappell Roan, the next multi-faceted force in pop music, for her songs "Red Wine Supernova" [WATCH HERE] and "Casual" [WATCH HERE] as well an "Introducing" piece [WATCH HERE].

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its tenth year. With a staggering near-600 submissions, the current list is a highly curated selection of global artists who Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. A

TW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Throughout the past decade, Vevo's ATW list has included countless now-global superstars in a wide range of genres - from Sam Smith's performances for ATW's debut in 2014, to Maggie Rogers in 2017, both Lewis Capaldiand Billie Eilish in 2018, Pop Smoke in 2020 and FLO, GloRilla and Ice Spice in 2023 and beyond - ATW alumni are a long list of musical success stories.

Vevo's ATW set has grown and evolved right along with alumni careers, having started in 2014 being filmed in Vevo's UK office, to eventually being filmed on the DSCVR program stage. Last year, Vevolaunched a brand new set dedicated to Artists to Watch, complete with all new ways for artists to sonically express themselves with custom lighting options and visually striking elements like new entry points, archways, windows and corridors.

"For the past decade, we've had the privilege of watching the alumni of this program go from talented emerging artists to global superstars." said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "From Billie Eilish to Sam Fender, Ice Spice to Wet Leg, to Feid and beyond, the exceptional amount of diverse talent our past list members have is astounding to say the least. Today, we are thrilled to announce the lineup for 2024.

This list is a true passion project for all of Vevo, powered by our in-house team of music lovers who are committed to finding the next big act to shine a spotlight on. With the help of our vast distribution network, marketing and promotional efforts, and top-tier production team, we have the ability to assist these artists in their journey to the top. We consider ourselves so lucky to be even a small part of these exceptional artists careers, and are so excited to see the superstars these next ten years bring!"

VEVO'S 2023 DSCVR "ARTISTS TO WATCH"

Chappell Roan (Island/UMG)

Elmiene (Polydor, Def Jam Recordings)

Florentina (Good Kid Records & Polydor x Island Records/UMG)

Fridayy (Def Jam Recordings/UMG)

HARLEY (Sony Music France, RCA Records)

Jazzy (Polydor, UMG)

Judeline (Interscope Latin)

Khamari (RCA/SME)

Libianca (5K Records/RCA)

LU KALA (AWAL)

Mae Stephens (EMI, UMG)

Nathan Galante (UMLE/UMG)

Olly (Epic Records Italy)

Qing Madi (Columbia/SME)

Sarah Kinsley (Verve/UMG)

ScarLip (Epic/SME)

Strandz (Epic/SME)

Teezo Touchdown (RCA/SME)

The Last Dinner Party (Island Records, UMG)

