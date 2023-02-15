Channel Tres Announces 'Real Cultural Sh*t' EP Release Date

Compton's multi-hyphenate producer and singer Channel Tres officially announces the upcoming release date for his Real Cultural Sh*t EP, out February 24th on GODMODE/RCA Records. The project is available for pre-save ahead of its debut HERE.

Real Cultural Sh*t follows a series of crowd-moving singles from Channel Tres including "6am," which pairs a big Motown melody with a kiss of French Touch, and the seriously funky, 70s-infused track "Just Can't Get Enough," that embodies the glam and decadence of the decade. Real Cultural Sh*t debuts three brand new tracks and will present some of Channel's most authentic work yet while serving as a proper introduction to what he dubs as "Compton house."

House music experienced a mainstream resurgence in 2022, but Channel Tres has continually proven to be a pioneer in the space-he's ahead of the curve and continuing to push the boundaries of the genre leading into 2023. "Compton house" is his invention, a blend of the rhythms of Chicago house and Detroit techno with the snarl of West Coast rap. It's an irresistible formula.

His deep, Barry White-like baritone has found fans in everyone from Tyler, The Creator to Elton John to Barack Obama. He's toured the world with artists like Robyn, Vince Staples, Disclosure, and Toro y Moi. His music has soundtracked Apple commercials, HBO series, Paris runway shows, and major motion pictures.

Channel continues to expand his growing list of unique collaborators with a feature alongside SG Lewis and Charlotte Day on "Fever Dreamer" and Mura Masa's "Hollaback Bitch," also featuring Shy Girl. He recently collaborated with Honey Dijon on her alluring new single "Show Me Some Love (feat. Sadie Walker)," and was a highlight on the seductive focus track "Attention Whore," from Tove Lo's new album Dirt Femme.

Coming off the heels of a nearly sold-out run of US tour dates, his debut run of headline shows stateside, he will also embark on a series of Europe and UK headlining tour dates. They will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden at Slaktkyrkan on March 10 and make stops in major cities including Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam, before closing the tour in London on March 29th at Koko. See below for a full list of upcoming shows.

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:

**SOLD-OUT

Mar-3 Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee Festival

Mar-4 Phoenix, AZ M3F Festival

Mar-5 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival

Mar-10 Stockholm, Sweden Slaktkyrkan

Mar-11 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret**

Mar-13 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset**

Mar-14 Hamburg, Germany Mojo

Mar-15 Berlin, Germany Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mar-17 Cologne, Germany Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Mar-18 Belgium, Brussels Botanique Orangerie**

Mar-19 Paris, France Trabendo**

Mar-21 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso**

Mar-23 Bristol, UK Thekla

Mar-24 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Warehouse

Mar-26 Dublin, Ireland Button Factory

Mar-28 Manchester UK Gorilla

Mar-29 London, UK Koko**

Apr-29 Cuernavaca, Mexico Festival Vaiven

May-26 London, UK Project 6

Jun-2 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound

Jun-9 Madrid, Spain Primavera Sound

Jun-22 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest Festival

Jun-24 Vancouver, BC FVDED in the Park

For Channel, music is about reconnecting with his own history, whether it's in his lyrics, or through the influences and musical history, he uncovers in his productions. His last EP "i can't go outside" debuted in Spotify's Top 10 US Album Debuts with features from Tyler the Creator and Tinashe.