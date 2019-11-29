Cavetown Releases LIVE AT HOXTON HALL Live Album

20-year-old U.K. singer/songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cavetown shares his new live album, Live At Hoxton Hall today via Sire Records. Recorded throughout Cavetown's three-night sold-out headline run at Hoxton Hall in London earlier this year, the new album features 13 live versions of fan-favorites, including "Home," "Boys Will Be Bugs," "Lemon Boy," and "Green." A new live video for "Boys Will Be Bugs" also releases today - watch below!

Since signing with Sire Records earlier this year, Cavetown has shared a number of new tracks, most recently including "Things That Make It Warm" and "Telescope." He also performed on Last Call With Carson Daly, Reading & Leeds, and just wrapped a massive headline tour across North America ahead of another big run across the UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. See upcoming dates below.

Starting from his humble beginnings as a 15-year old releasing homemade music on Youtube, Cavetown has amassed an enormous and committed following, consisting of nearly 3M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 1M Youtube subscribers with 110M video views across the platform. His devoted and ever-growing fanbase has built and nurtured their own underground grassroots community centered around his music, lining up for hours ahead of shows, coordinating homemade art projects, and bringing their own kazoos to play along with him, made all the more moving by how organically it's developed over the years.

In 2018, Cavetown self-released his full-length debut Lemon Boy, which saw breakout success with its title track that's racked up more than 30M Spotify streams and nearly 10M YouTube views. His most recent release, Animal Kingdom, is a digital mixtape series that features new songs, covers and re-imaginings of catalog material each month along with a song from a friend or peer that he's had a hand in creating.

Live At Hoxton Hall Tracklisting

1. Green

2. 888

3. Juliet

4. Advice

5. Dear

6. Home

7. Feb 14

8. Things That Make It Warm

9. Devil Town

10. Lemon Boy

11. Talk To Me

12. Just Add Water

13. Boys Will Be Bugs

Upcoming International Headline Tour Dates

Dec. 1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Roomsˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 2 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Academyˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 3 - Norwich, UK - Epicˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 5 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (Main Room)ˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 6 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 8 - Dublin, IE - Dublin Academy Green Room° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 12 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom° *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 15 - Melbourne, AU - The Evelyn Hotel *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 16 - Marrickville, AU - The Factory Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 17 - Brisbane, AU - The Triffid *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 19 - Auckland, NZ - The Tuning Fork *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Feb. 23 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

Feb. 26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Feb. 29 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

March 2 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

March 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

March 5 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club

March 6 - Berlin, DE - Bi Nuu

March 7 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

March 9 - Brussels, BE - Le Botanique

April 11 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

April 12 - Zurich, CH - Exil

April 14 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

April 15 - Munich, DE - Strom

April 17 - Salzberg, AT - Rockhouse Salzburg

April 18 - Budapest, DE - Akvarium Klub

April 20 - Wasaw, PL - Stodola

April 22 - Kiev, UA - 'Atlas

April 24 - Moscow, RU - 1930 Moscow

April 25 - St. Petersburg, RU - Kosmonavt

ˆ = with mxmtoon + Simi

° = with mxmtoon + spookyghostboy





