Casper Caan Returns With 'Hearts Are Opening Up' Single

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Casper Caan's sixth single “Hearts Are Opening Up” – out today – is a fists-in-the-air anthem brimming with passion and positivity, exuding a warm glow and overflowing with melodic richness.

The elusive, New York City-based artist melds futurism, a passion for vintage gear, production prowess, and out-of-this-world storytelling throughout his music and its accompanying video series.

This latest installment, part of his continuous collaboration with Japanese filmmaker Kousuke Sugimoto, finds our animated avatar in the throes of the hero's journey; an indie musician by night training to become an astronaut by day. Fans familiar with Caan's hometown music scene may recognize the visualized “Venus Lounge” as a nod to the legendary venue Mercury Lounge.

Representing the next stop in his psychedelic pop journey “Hearts Are Opening Up” is the most driving anthem Caan has put forth to date, with delightfully squishy synths sharing space alongside a tactile thwack of a drumbeat, a jaunty piano line snaking in and out of the fray, and jangly guitars chiming under the hook.

Hearts Are Opening Up” is the most impressive salvo yet in what's already been a remarkable start for Caan's career, which boasts more than 8 million streams and more than 100 thousand shazams. Starting out as an outsider to the music industry, Caan wrote songs for himself for years before he finally decided to assemble some gear well-suited for recording and experimentation.

Over the past two years, the singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has rolled out a series of notable singles and animated videos. His debut single, the bold and bright-beaming “Last Chance,” appeared in the massively successful video game FIFA ‘22 and has been remixed by dance legends Hot Chip and Chromeo. In addition, he's released the punchy and Gorillaz-recalling “Rat Race,” and the lush “How We Are Who We Are” which was included in the HBO film Let Them All Talk.

Following the rollicking piano-pop of his previous single “Keep This to Myself,” “Hearts Are Opening Up” keeps Casper's momentum going—quite literally. The melodic expansiveness of it at times recalls Phoenix, MGMT and Empire of the Sun, but with a sincerity and fearlessness that speaks to music as a means of inspiration and escape.



