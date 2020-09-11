Casely Releases New Video For 'Rude Boy Summer'

Watch the new video below!

Reminiscent of an old school dancehall summer jam with some deep bass feels, Casely's magnetic video provides a vibrant way for fans to close out the whirlwind known as Summer 2020. The storyline also features two captivating leading ladies: DJ Jessy 'PeeWee' Berrios and Instagram influencer Karolina Achong.

The final moments of the video pay tribute to DJs all over the world who's performances and livelihood have been impacted by COVID-19.



Casely is Miami-born and the son of Trinidadian and Panamanian parents and has been featured by Rolling Stone India, CNN, MTV, BET, Seventeen Magazine, Vents Magazine, Scope Magazine, The Hype Magazine, Enspire Magazine and many others. Previously signed by Epic Records and Ultra Records, he's recognized for his suave vocals, unique production and collaborations with Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Flo Rida and Lil Jon.



As a multi-instrumentalist, his charming and effortless production and style of singing and songwriting are influenced by varied artists ranging from Prince and Michael Jackson, to Death Cab for Cutie and John Mayer. Casely will be number one on your playlist with dance-worthy hits like "Rude Boy Summer", "Nena" and "Midnight" (with Pitbull).



Casely attended Boston's world-famous Berklee College of Music on a full-ride scholarship as a classically trained pianist. His national and international live performances include Miami's Calle Ocho concerts, The Barbados Music Festival and a European concert tour. Check out "Sweat" featuring Lil Jon and Machel Montano and "Emotional" with Flo Rida.

Watch the new music video here:

