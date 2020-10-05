Carrie Underwood's 'My Gift' Debuts At #1 on Multiple Charts

"My Gift" marks the eighth straight album Carrie has debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart.

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, debuts #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts this week. My Gift marks the eighth straight album Carrie has debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.

My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals. Two of the original songs are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Something In The Water"), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. In addition to a very special appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with Emmy, GRAMMY®, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me").

GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells produced and arranged the album. He has written and produced some of the best-selling and highest charting tracks of the past 15 years for such artists as Adele, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, and P!nk, as well as the worldwide smash The Greatest Showman soundtrack. My Gift features a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell, whose many credits include iconic recordings by artists including Linda Ronstadt, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Josh Groban, and his son Beck. My Gift is mixed by 14-time GRAMMY® Award winning mixer, Serban Ghenea.

It was recently announced that Carrie is also set to star in an all-new holiday special, which will be available exclusively on HBO Max. She will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites, as well as new original material from My Gift. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season.

Fans can purchase new merchandise bundles in the Official My Gift store and listen to the album below. My Gift is set to be released on vinyl October 30.

My Gift Track List

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens aka John Legend, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes

