Carrie Underwood Leads CMT AWARDS Winners - See Full List!

Carrie Underwood emerged as the night's biggest winner with two trophies at tonight's "2019 CMT Music Awards," continuing her streak as the most awarded artist in CMT history. Winning two awards tonight for "Female Video" for "Love Wins" and "Video of the Year" for "Cry Pretty," her overall CMT MUSIC AWARDS tally now consists of 20 career wins.

Tonight's first-time winners include Ashley McBryde, Julia Michaels and Kane Brown, as well as Luke Combs and Leon Bridges. Fan favorites Dan + Shay, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band were also winners.

The evening was filled with spectacular performances both inside and outside the Bridgestone Arena, kicking off indoors with a rousing performance of "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time" from Thomas Rhett featuring show host Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty, followed by Kane Brown's "Short Skirt Weather," live from the outdoor stage on Broadway.

The night was full of several exciting collaborations, including ones focusing on powerful female voices: Brandi Carlile and the legendary Tanya Tucker sang Tucker's classic hit, "Delta Dawn," with vocal backing provided by an all-star group of female artists that included Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Deana Carter, Lauren Alaina and RaeLynn. Maren Morris performed her newest song, "Shade," and was joined onstage by icon Sheryl Crow, singing their collaboration "Prove You Wrong" off of Crow's upcoming album.

The collaborations continued with R&B phenoms Boyz II Men and Brett Young who performed "Here Tonight" and "Water Runs Dry." Toby Keith took to the outdoor stage to sing his single, "That's Country Bro," and brought down the house when Cole Swindell joined him on stage for his hit, "Beer For My Horses."

Superstar group Little Big Town returned to their hosting duties for a second time this year, and performed their moving song, "The Daughters," and Keith Urban performed his newest single, "We Were," for the first time on television. The outdoor performances continued with Dan + Shay's "All to Myself," and Carrie Underwood had the outdoor crowd dancing with a dazzling performance of "Southbound," live from the Parthenon in Centennial Park.

Nashville's biggest party also featured show-stopping performances by Kelsea Ballerini, "Miss Me More," Luke Bryan, "Knockin' Boots," Luke Combs, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," andZac Brown Band, "Someone I Used to Know."

CMT's Ram Trucks Side Stage featured performances by new artists Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes, Jimmie Allen, Runaway June, Morgan Wallen and Mitchell Tenpenny.

As part of this year's "CMT Music Awards," CMT and Save the Music committed to gifting a new band program to a deserving public school. Tonight it was announced that "Breakthrough Video of the Year" winner Ashley McBryde selected the city of New Orleans and KIPP East Community Program to be the recipients of this gift. Serving over 600 students whose entire population receives free or reduced lunches, KIPP East Community program will now be able to add a second full time music teacher and implement a full-fledged band program.

The Save The Music organization restores music education programs in public schools across the country by making grants of new band or string musical instruments, music stands and method books, and program services including professional development workshops, to K-8 public schools.

The Winners of the 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood - "Cry Pretty"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown - "Lose It"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood - "Love Wins"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay - "Speechless"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band - "Someone I Used To Know"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels - "Coming Home"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges - "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"





Related Articles View More Music Stories