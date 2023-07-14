Carneyval Drops Summery Club Anthem 'Never Gonna Drink Again'

The banger arrives after “Flies” and "Me Time" — two equally captivating pieces of pop escapism.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Breakout artist and producer Carneyval unleashes his club-ready new single “Never Gonna Drink Again.” Danceable and instantly addictive, the floorfiller has what it takes to be on repeat all summer long. "Never Gonna Drink Again" follows on the heels of March's equally intoxicating "Flies" featuring benny mayne. 

“I don’t like going to parties, it makes me emotional," the featured vocalist sings over dreamy synths. "I always end up in the corner, don’t know how to breathe on my own." The intensely relatable night-time disaster reaches its crescendo on the chorus: “Drinking whiskey at the bar, got some random guy with me and he doesn’t know my name, but he thinks that I’m pretty — oh I swear I’m never gonna drink again." 

The banger arrives after "Flies" and "Me Time" — two equally captivating pieces of pop escapism, the latter of which earned support from outlets as EDMIDENTITY, EDMTUNES and Stagehoppers. Originally from Virginia Beach, Carneyval first made waves with "It Ain't Love," which debuted at #1 on both the U.S. and Global Viral charts on Spotify. In April 2020, he grew his following with viral remix mash-ups on TikTok. 

Since then, Carneyval has amassed a rabid TikTok following with more than 3.6 million followers and 600 million views. The budding hitmaker's profile continues to rise with a recent feature in Apple Music’s Today’s Hits DJ Mix series. Now, with “Never Gonna Drink Again,” Carneyval delivers another impeccably crafted dance-pop gem that confirms his status as one of the most exciting producers in dance music today. To date Carneyval has amassed over 28 million streams.

ABOUT CARNEYVAL

Carneyval is an artist/producer whose first single “It Ain’t Love” debuted at #1 on both the U.S. and Global Viral charts on Spotify. His TikTok following has exploded since creating an account in April 2020, with Carneyval accumulating more than 3.6 million followers and 600 million overall views.

Released in spring 2020, his Post Malone/Childish Gambino remix has become an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement. He’s also gained major experience in touring and DJ-ing in recent years, opening for artists like Illenium, Masego, Big Gigantic, and Above & Beyond, to name just a few. Carneyval's goal is to have a #1 Billboard Hot 100 song featuring a massive pop singer while balancing songwriting and production for other artists. 

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



