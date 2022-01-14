Carlie Hanson Releases New Single From Upcoming 'Tough Boy' Album

Pop/alternative songstress Carlie Hanson has released a new track titled "f Your Labels" which is an appeal for acceptance. The track will be featured on her debut full length album, Tough Boy, which is due out February 18 via Warner Records.

Also featured on Tough Boy will be Carlie's 2021 tracks "Snot (feat. Deb Never)," "Off My Neck," and "Gucci Knife (feat. MASN)." This will be her first body of work since 2020's DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy EP.

"'f Your Labels' is a rallying cry for anyone who feels like they've been thrown into any kind of box or judged because they don't fit 'societal norms.' I wrote it about just being fed up with being labeled a certain way by people who are too stubborn to open up their minds," said Carlie Hanson of the song.

Carlie is featured on this month's cover of Alternative Press as "An Artist to Watch for 2022." In addition to the release of "f Your Labels," Carlie is also featured on UK punk rock duo Salem's track "Fall Out Of Love," which appears in the new film Scream 5 that just came out today as well.

Inspired by the music of Mac DeMarco, Jean Dawson, Alanis Morrissette, Lil Peep, Nirvana, Carlie's forthcoming debut album Tough Boy unfolds over 13 tracks, taking listeners on a journey that entwines Hanson's "pop bitch" goals with her sonic boundary-pushing ambition. Thematically, the album culls from Carlie's full, vibrant spectrum of feelings, but with a confidence that seems new for this 21 year old.

Photo Credit: Alexis Gross