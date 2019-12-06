Cardi B to Headline Inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival

Today, VEW Live! announces Cardi B as the first headliner for the inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival taking place on January 31st and February 1st 2020, prior to the big game. VEWTOPIA Music Festival 2020 will bring together some of the biggest names in pop, hip-hop and Latin music with 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days. Additional headliners and artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

A limited number of early bird tickets to VEWTOPIA Music Festival 2020 will be available for purchase today at 10am ET which will go on-sale to the general public on Monday, December 9th at 10am ET via link www.marlins.comvewtopia.

All tickets available for purchase will be for both festival dates; no single day tickets will be available.

For more information go to vewtopia.com.

VEW Live! is an American entertainment company and one of the leading independent providers of live music/entertainment and sporting events in the country. Founded in 2005, VEW Live! is dedicated to all aspects of live entertainment and multimedia production and is one of the largest independent concert promotion, special events, and touring companies in the southeast region. VEW Live! has an international reach with regional and local presence in Florida, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. VEW Live! has partnered with and produced major events for some of the music industry's biggest names including Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, R. Kelly, Lecrae, Hillsong United, and Switchfoot to name a few. For additional information, visit www.vewlive.com.

Marlins Park, a state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark located in the heart of Miami, is home to the Miami Marlins. Marlins Park opened in 2012, and during its brief existence, has played host to a variety of marquee events; including world-renowned concerts, conventions, community functions, charity walks, trade shows and non-baseball sporting events. Offering fans the most incredible baseball experience and unobstructed views of Miami's skyline, the venue is the first retractable roof structure in the world to earn LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The first-class entertainment destination combines modern design, technology, air-conditioned comfort, and unparalleled aesthetics to deliver a premier environment for baseball and events of any size and style.





