Cardi B Wants You to Get Out and Vote

On the heels of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, Cardi B took to social media to encourage her fans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming election. This call-to-action is supported by Atlantic Records' internal voting coalition, ATL Votes, and music-focused, non-partisan voter registration organization, HeadCount. Watch her message below.

Cardi has been a long-time advocate for voting and civil action. Earlier this year, the multi-platinum superstar encouraged her followers to fill out the NYC Census and get involved in their communities. "New York City: 2020's a huge opportunity to make our voice heard. This year, we have the power to decide our city's future, not just for the next four years, but for the next ten - by getting counted in the census. The census is about power, money, and respect for our communities" Check out the full PSA HERE .

Earlier this year, Atlantic Records employees formed a company-wide task force called ATL Votes to develop a plan for utilizing Atlantic's star-studded roster to encourage voter registration. In doing so, Atlantic became the first major label to officially partner with HeadCount. With this partnership, ATL Votes has ensured a team of expert collaborators to realize the Atlantic Records Voter Program and become the first label to show a commitment to getting the vote out. In addition to a cross-roster social media campaign, ATL Votes has integrated HeadCount's voter registration tools into Atlantic artist websites, email lists & livestreams, along with competitions for fans to win video chats with artists if they can prove their registration status. The initiative involves all Atlantic Records subsidiaries, including Canvasback, Artist Publishing Group and Elektra Music Group, home to Elektra Records, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner Records, and more.

HeadCount uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy by reaching young voters and fans at live events across the country. Since 2004, the organization has registered more than 600,000 voters at concerts, music festivals and online, working with artists from Ariana Grande to Beyoncé and events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Pride Festivals, and more. Following COVID-19 restrictions, the organization quickly pivoted to an all-digital approach that led to innovation and online initiatives to fill the needs of the public.

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue garnered instant online popularity, rapidly increasing her fan base. She has evolved into an entertainer, actress and a renowned rapper in just a short time. Cardi rose to rap success and fame, releasing her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. Bardi continues to be at the top of her game as the first woman with five simultaneous Top 10 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart as well as the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 #1s ("I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow"). Now a GRAMMY AWARD WINNING rap superstar, Cardi's 3x Platinum selling debut album Invasion of Privacy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the 9x RIAA platinum certified classic, "Bodak Yellow and all 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy have been RIAA certified Gold or higher - making Cardi the first female artist to achieve this feat. Cardi's single "Money" is now RIAA 4x's Platinum certified, and her most recent single "Press" is now RIAA certified Platinum.

