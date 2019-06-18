Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Khalid Featured on Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project'

Global megastar Ed Sheeran has unveiled the official tracklisting for his No.6 Collaborations Project, available everywhere July 12th via Atlantic Records. The 15-track album includes 22 collaborations from an all-star cast of Sheeran's favorite artists including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and many more!



Ed Sheeran says - "I'm a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album. Whether I've been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they're artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can't wait for you to hear it!"

The tracklisting news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits 'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber and 'Cross Me' feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock - the tracks, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date, both feature on the upcoming release.

'No.6 Collaborations Project' Tracklisting:

Beautiful People feat. Khalid South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy Best Part of Me feat. Yebba I Don't Care with Justin Bieber Antisocial feat. Travis Scott Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton





