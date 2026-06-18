Caramoor to Present Eleven American Roots, Jazz, and Global Music Events This Summer

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will present eleven events and concerts from June 21 to August 1, 2026. Part of Caramoor's 2026 Summer Season of over thirty performances between June 20 and August 2, 2026, these concerts underscore the musical diversity Caramoor embraces in its programming, highlighting the creativity of artists across genres. Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The Summer Season immerses the entire estate in music, with performances happening in five distinct settings – the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

“I think the musical diversity on our stages is what transforms Caramoor from a standard concert venue into a vibrant cultural ecosystem where different musical traditions live side-by-side,” says VP and Artistic Director Kathy Schulman. ”And, the breadth of our multi-genre programming matches the expansive nature of the Caramoor grounds.”

Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm, Gala Tent (Free)

With roots in gospel and their voices in harmony, the Dedicated Men of Zion bring a jubilant sacred soul tradition to Caramoor for the annual free Juneteenth celebration. Their sound carries the strength of their Eastern North Carolina church upbringing, blending praise, joy, and deep-rooted family ties. This performance offers a powerful reminder of the resilience and joy at the heart of this vital day in American history.

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center



Caramoor celebrates Pride Month with a concert by entertainment and fashion legend Isaac Mizrahi and his jazz band (Mizrahi, vocals; Ben Waltzer, music director/pianist; Kellen Hanas, trumpet; Chloe Rowlands, trumpet; Neal Miner, bass; Joe Strasser, drums; and Dan Aran, percussion). Mizrahi has spent over 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, singer, host, writer, designer, and producer. Performing with his incredible jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature wit and musical flair to concert stages across the country. His multi-week residency at New York City's Café Carlyle sells out every year, and he celebrates his 10th anniversary of playing this iconic venue in 2026. Mizrahi will serenade the Caramoor audience with iconic tunes by artists from Madonna to Stephen Sondheim and everything in between, all interspersed with his signature, unfiltered storytelling. Expect a hilarious, sophisticated, and undeniably fabulous evening. Note: This performance may include mature themes and is not recommended for children.

Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 12:30 to 7:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Caramoor's annual American Roots Music Festival fills the stunning grounds with the sounds of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and more. Audiences can wander from stage to stage and discover their next favorite artist as an incredible lineup of bands performs at Caramoor's picturesque venues. This year's festival features the high-energy Memphis soul of Southern Avenue; an acoustic exploration of the Grateful Dead songbook with Deadgrass; the rich, evocative storytelling of Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters; the next-generation alt-country flair of Chloe Kimes; the energetic and introspective folk, bluegrass, and Americana-inspired music of Low Lily; the vintage-inspired sounds of The Moonrise Cartel; and the exceptional fingerstyle guitar performance of Henry Ferland.

Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center



The music Louis Armstrong created in the 1920s with his small group, the Hot Five, remains among the most influential, timeless, and joyous in the history of American music. Under the auspices of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, and on the eve of what Armstrong always claimed to be his birthday (the Fourth of July), two-time GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Alphonso Horne will lead an all-star ensemble of today's finest jazz musicians in celebration of the 100th anniversary of this groundbreaking group. Co-hosted by Horne and pianist Ricky Riccardi, the evening honors the recordings that transformed jazz from a collective style into a soloist's art form, forever changing the course of popular music. While Armstrong is celebrated worldwide as the beloved entertainer behind classics like What a Wonderful World and Hello, Dolly, it was these revolutionary recordings from a century ago that reshaped the sound and future of jazz.

Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field



Los Angeles-based singer Ricardo Lemvo and his band Makina Loca, which Lemvo formed in 1990, channel the rich currents of the Afro-Cuban global diaspora, blending Congolese soukous music, salsa horn blasts, and Angolan cadence into one irresistible groove. The group's joyous, multilingual songs invite every dancer in the house to join in, making them a perfect addition to Caramoor's festive Summer Season.

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Patty Griffin, one of the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, brings her emotive spirit and deeply personal music to share with audiences at Caramoor. Over two decades, the two-time GRAMMY Award winner – and seven-time nominee – and Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement award winner, has crafted a remarkable body of work that prompted The New York Times to hail her for “[writing] cameo-carved songs that create complete emotional portraits of specific people…[her] songs have independent lives that continue in your head when the music ends.” Griffin's latest album, Crown of Roses, released in July 2025, is a deeply personal and introspective work that explores themes of identity, nature, family, and womanhood.

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Punch Brothers are a virtuosic American string band with bluegrass roots, but one whose imagination spans classical, jazz, and folk traditions, earning them acclaim from The New Yorker as “one of the most incredible bands this country has ever produced.” With impeccable acoustic musicianship and emotional depth, they have won a GRAMMY for Best Folk Album and bring both precision and spontaneity to the stage.

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

One of today's most electrifying pianists, Yuja Wang, makes her Caramoor debut in a new project with New York City's most exciting Latin music supergroup, People of Earth. Their date at Caramoor is the first public performance of this brand new collaboration and the only opportunity to hear them on the East Coast this summer. Wang and People of Earth join forces for a vibrant journey through the sounds of the Caribbean, composed and music-directed by Cuban piano phenom Ahmed Alom. People of Earth includes Raul Rios, trumpet and vocals; Jesus Ricardo, trumpet and vocals; Rubén Rengel, violin and vocals; Ivan Llanes, percussion and vocals; and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, percussion and bandleader.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 12:30pm to 9:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Caramoor is all about jazz with its annual all-day Jazz Festival, featuring an abundance of lively performances that invite audiences to wander, listen, and discover music unfolding across the gardens and open-air stages. Spend the day immersed in sound and shared experience with performances by Caramoor favorite Emmet Cohen Trio with special guest vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan; The Music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane Centennial Celebration with the Walter Blanding Quintet; Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo; Dion Parson & 21st Century Band; Sofia Rei and Jorge Roeder; Georgia Heers; William Hill III Trio; Fabiano do Nascimento; Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands; Family Set: Musical Storytime with Kate and Jake Goldbas.

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

In The Edinburgh Rollick, Ruckus and violinist Keir GoGwilt celebrate the legacy of Niel Gow (b. Perthshire, 1727-1807), one of Scotland's most important musicians, in this dynamic folk-Baroque feast of Scottish dance music. Weaving together these jubilant, hard-driving and nostalgic tunes into large-scale dramatic forms, Ruckus and GoGwilt bring the 18th-century tradition of blending folk and art music to the present day. Ruckus is a shapeshifting, collaborative Baroque ensemble with a visceral and playful approach to early music. Described as “the world's only period-instrument rock band” (San Francisco Classical Voice), Ruckus' core is a continuo group, the Baroque equivalent of a jazz rhythm section: guitars, keyboards, cello, bassoon and bass.

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

A three-time GRAMMY winner and one of America's most adventurous songwriters, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers engage in genre-defying performances that blur the lines between rock, jazz, bluegrass, and improvisational jam. Known for hits like The Way It Is as well as collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Hornsby continues to reinvent his sound while staying rooted in masterful songwriting and brilliant piano work. The band's live shows are known for virtuosity, spontaneity, and Hornsby's unmistakable piano touch. Their Caramoor performance will feature music from throughout Hornsby's extensive and musically diverse career, including music from his new 2026 album, Indigo Park.

Dining at Caramoor

Caramoor's on-site dining options include Pre-Ordered Gourmet Picnics available for pick-up two hours prior to each concert, which can be pre-ordered until the Tuesday before the performance. The menu is prepared by local coffee and sandwich purveyor G.E. Brown with curated artisanal cheese boards from Second Mouse Cheese Shop. In addition, the Bravo Bar is open two hours before each performance, offering snacks and lemonade, ice tea, wine, cocktails, and buzz-free beverages as well as a rotating selection of offerings from local food creators including It Must Have Been the Bake, Bark and Brine BBQ, G.E. Brown, Pizza Girls, Walter's Hot Dogs, Second Mouse Cheese Shop, LMNOP, and Miss Mona Makes Ice Cream. Specific offerings are noted for each performance on Caramoor's website. For more information on Dining at Caramoor and to pre-order picnics, visit caramoor.org/visit-us/amenities.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), a seasonal concessions tent, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

For Caramoor's complete schedule: caramoor.org/events

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

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