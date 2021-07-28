Capital Theatre Announces 'A Hero's Journey' Album

New Zealand based rock trio, Capital Theatre announce their debut album, A Hero's Journey produced by the legendary producer, Mike Clink due October 15.

Today the band released their new single, "Fire" alongside the evocative visualiser video - enjoy/share. "Any hero must undergo trials in their journey," said Captial Theatre. "This song deals with temptation, ego, lust along with the mental anguish and sacrifice one might undergo in order to fulfill the dreams in their mind. The song's definitive lyric "All I have are embers in my mind," stirs up imagery of dormant ambitions, sexual desires, and long lost memories."

The 10-track album pulls inspiration from Joseph Campbell's, "The Hero with a Thousand Faces," using that seminal study of the archetypal hero as a lens for exploring the human condition in chaotic times. Mainly recorded at the famed NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles, the album draws much of frontman Adam Stevenson's graceful and soul-stirring piano work and its gritty vitality from guitarist Roy Oliver's with the furiously pounding rhythms of drummer Paul Reid.

"The hero's journey is the blueprint for so many great stories of our time, and so we decided to map out the album based on that framework," said Stevenson. "It begins at the status quo, then moves through coming-of-age and the call to adventure, the trials and tribulations and then finally the moment of triumph over adversity. It was such rich territory to write against, and ended up giving us this amazing template for examining the human experience."

"We really took our time creating a whole world around every song, and made sure the music had a very epic feel to it," said Stevenson. "We wanted the listener to feel like they're going on a bit of a quest as well."

One of the most exhilarating new forces on the global rock scene, Capital Theatre who creates the rare kind of rock music that triggers both raw catharsis and intense reflection. The ambitious New Zealand trio strive to reinvigorate the power of storytelling in rock and they are Adam Stevenson (vocalist/piano/guitarist), Paul Reid (vocals/drummer) and Roy Oliver (vocals/guitarist).

Photo Credit: Robert M. Knight