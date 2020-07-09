Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Announces Family Programming with SummerStage Studio: Digital

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is thrilled to announce the July and August programming for SummerStage Studio: Digital presented by Disney. Once a week at 2:00PM EST, SummerStage Studio: Digital will offer an arts engagement program for kids and families with classes in movement and percussion. The programs are available on both our SummerStage YouTube channel and SummerStage Facebook channel.

Salsa dance all-stars Ernesto and Denisse will host the first SummerStage Studio: Digital dance class, teaching youth and families salsa moves today at 2:00PM EST. With 20 years of experience dancing Salsa all around the world, Ernesto and Denisse became partners after moving to New York to dance for Yamulee Dance Company and compete with the four time salsa team World Champions, The New York Movement.

On Saturday, July 18 at 2:00PM EST, native New Yorker and famed dancer Ayodele will host a tap-dance class. Hailed by the legendary Gregory Hines as "one of the top young tap dancers in the world" and by the New York Times as "a tap dance of unquestionable radiance", Casel is an internationally sought after artist and powerful voice for the art form.

On Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00PM EST, award-winning and internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, educator and composer Lafrae Sci will host a percussion lesson covering body percussion, beat boxing and more. With 30 years of experience, Sci has performed in over38 countries showcasing making music with intention.

On Monday, July 27at 2:00PM EST, Juel D. Lane of Camille A. Brown Dancers will host a dance workshop. He has been noted as one of the most gifted dance talents in the country, and his awe-inspiring work today still yields this title. He is heralded as one of Dance Magazine's Top 25 dancers to watch.

On Tuesday, August 7at 2:00PM EST, fans can tune in to learn moves from one of today's hottest working veteran dancers/choreographers in the industry - Marc Marvelous. A Brooklyn, NY native and one of the leading groundbreakers in the mainstream exposure of the Brooklyn dance style offlexing, Marvelous has a rawness unparalleled. He has performed and toured with music industry heavyweights including Usher, Beyonce, Rihanna, Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, and Mary J. Blige.

SummerStage Studio: Digital is presented by Disney as part of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's newly announced SummerStage Anywhere digital series. The series highlights genres that were born in or deeply represent New York - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. Daily genre-driven content will be featured across multiple SummerStage social channels (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch) and will vary between exclusive digital performances, in-depth conversations, one-on-one interviews, DJ sets, and arts engagement programs for youth and families.

