Cannons Share New Single 'Desire'

LA-based alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have shared their mesmerizing new single “Desire.” Written and produced by CANNONS, the track builds on the band’s signature sound that fuses effortless vocals and lovelorn lyrics with layered instrumentation steeped in nostalgia. “Desire” arrives alongside an 80’s-inspired visualizer.

In speaking about today’s release, CANNONS say: “‘Desire’ is an infectiously sexy song about someone or something out of your reach that sets your soul on fire and evokes a feeling so strong it cannot be contained.”

“Desire” is lifted from the band’s forthcoming project Heartbeat Highway and arrives ahead of their performance at Bleached Fest in San Diego this weekend. CANNONS kick off their fall North American headline tour later this month in support of “Desire” and more new music on the horizon. ‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ begins August 24 in Portland, OR and spans 23 cities before concluding with shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on 9/29 and Oakland’s Fox Theater on 9/30.

Additionally, due to overwhelming fan demand, CANNONS have upgraded to Terminal 5 in New York and have sold-out shows in Portland, Seattle, Washington DC, Denver, and more. Two Another, New Constellations, and Jane Leo will join CANNONS on the road – see full routing below.

2023 is proving to be a milestone year for CANNONS. Ahead of their prominent sets at both weekends of Coachella, the band released “Loving You” – their first offering of new music since their 2022 album Fever Dream. On April 25, CANNONS made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of the track. Stay tuned for more from CANNONS coming soon!

