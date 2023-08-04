Cannons Share New Single 'Desire'

“Desire” is lifted from the band’s forthcoming project Heartbeat Highway.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Cannons Share New Single 'Desire'

LA-based alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have shared their mesmerizing new single “Desire.” Written and produced by CANNONS, the track builds on the band’s signature sound that fuses effortless vocals and lovelorn lyrics with layered instrumentation steeped in nostalgia. “Desire” arrives alongside an 80’s-inspired visualizer.

In speaking about today’s release, CANNONS say: “‘Desire’ is an infectiously sexy song about someone or something out of your reach that sets your soul on fire and evokes a feeling so strong it cannot be contained.”

“Desire” is lifted from the band’s forthcoming project Heartbeat Highway and arrives ahead of their performance at Bleached Fest in San Diego this weekend. CANNONS kick off their fall North American headline tour later this month in support of “Desire” and more new music on the horizon. ‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ begins August 24 in Portland, OR and spans 23 cities before concluding with shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on 9/29 and Oakland’s Fox Theater on 9/30.

Additionally, due to overwhelming fan demand, CANNONS have upgraded to Terminal 5 in New York and have sold-out shows in Portland, Seattle, Washington DC, Denver, and more. Two Another, New Constellations, and Jane Leo will join CANNONS on the road – see full routing below.

2023 is proving to be a milestone year for CANNONS. Ahead of their prominent sets at both weekends of Coachella, the band released “Loving You” – their first offering of new music since their 2022 album Fever Dream. On April 25, CANNONS made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of the track. Stay tuned for more from CANNONS coming soon!

CANNONS TOUR DATES

Aug 5-6 San Diego, CA    -      Bleached Fest

Aug 24   Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD-OUT)

Aug 25   Seattle, WA -    The Showbox * (SOLD-OUT)

Aug 26  Seattle, WA -    The Showbox *

Aug 29   Omaha, NE -    Slowdown *

Aug 30   Kansas City, MO       The Truman *

Sep 01 Chicago, IL -      Riviera Theatre *

Sep 02  Indianapolis, IN    -     HI-FI Annex * (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 03   Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall *

Sep 05  Columbus, OH   -       Newport Music Hall *

Sep 06   Toronto, ON -   The Danforth Music Hall * (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 08  Boston, MA -     House of Blues **

Sep 09  New York, NY         -  Terminal 5 ** (VENUE UPGRADE)

Sep 11   Philadelphia, PA     -  Union Transfer **

Sep 12   Washington, DC    -   9:30 Club ** (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 14   Richmond, VA      -     The National **

Sep 15   Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel **

Sep 16   Atlanta, GA -    Buckhead Theatre **

Sep 18   Houston, TX -   White Oak Music Hall **

Sep 19   Dallas, TX -      House of Blues **

Sep 20   Austin, TX -      Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater **

Sep 23   Denver, CO -    Ogden Theatre ** (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 24  Las Vegas, NV     -     Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sep 26   Tucson, AZ -    Rialto Theatre **

Sep 29   Los Angeles, CA   -    Greek Theatre **

Sep 30   Oakland, CA - Fox Theater **

 

* with Two Another | ** with New Constellations

Jane Leo joining on all dates



