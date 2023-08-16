Candlebox Releases New Single 'What Do You Need' Featuring Mona

As they prepare to release their final studio album, The Long Goodbye, next week, multi-platinum selling Seattle rock band Candlebox has released another offering from the collection with their new single “What Do You Need” featuring Mona.

The new track, co-written by Nick Brown of the alt-rock band Mona, is a sneering statement of independence.

Out next Friday, August 25th via Round Hill Records, The Long Goodbye, Candlebox’s eighth studio album, also features the hard-hitting lead single “Punks.” PRESS HERE to pre-order/pre-saveThe Long Goodbye; all digital pre-saves include an instant download of “Punks” and “What Do You Need.”

“‘What Do You Need’ was a blast to record,” shares front man and songwriter Kevin Martin. “Working with Nick Brown from Mona on the lyrics was an incredible experience. There is so much life in this song; I love how trashy and stomping this song is. It has all the best of Candlebox in it and Don Miggs’ production on this track is absolutely perfect and gives it everything it was looking for. I love this song!”

Celebrating 30 years of success, Candlebox, whose power anthems “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me” off their 1993 debut, self-titled album exploded onto the charts, is capping off their long and influential career with The Long Goodbye. The new 10-track collection, produced by Don Miggs, finds the group taking stock of evolving maturity, fleeting time, and lasting love, all while kicking a lot of ass.

Candlebox – Kevin Martin (lead vocals), Adam Kury (bass), Brian Quinn (guitar), Island Styles (guitar), BJ Kerwin (drums) – is currently in the middle of their farewell tour, crossing the country until early fall with fellow rockers 3 Doors Down as direct support on their massive Away From The Sun amphitheater tour in addition to various headlining shows.

The Long Goodbye Tour continues tonight (August 16) in Orange Beach, AL before stopping in Nashville and Atlanta this weekend on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, respectively. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Visit here for all details and to purchase tickets.

Emerging from Seattle’s burgeoning mid-90s grunge scene, Candlebox quickly found mainstream success with their deep, lyrically-driven melodies and big radio hooks, as evidenced by their massive hits “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me” that propelled their self-titled debut album, a defining record of the decade, to sell more than 4 million copies worldwide.

Their follow-up album, Lucy, earned a platinum certification and solidified Candlebox as a tour de force in the thriving alt-rock scene. While the commercial success of the first album played a pivotal role in the band’s trajectory to the top, it was their raw and unapologetically honest live performances that ultimately solidified their place among Seattle’s elite.

In 1998, Candlebox released Happy Pills, which would be their last album before going on hiatus from 2000 to 2006. In 2008, the band reformed and released their fourth album, Into The Sun, and hit the road for the first time in 10 years, touring extensively and releasing Alive In Seattle, a live album that included tracks from every era of their career.

2016 marked the triumphant return of Candlebox with the release of Disappearing In Airports, a more classic rock-tinged album hailed by many critics and fans as their best work in years. Singles “Vexatious” and “Supernova” drove the album to debut at #9 on the Billboard Charts and spurred multiple U.S. and international tours including major festival appearances at Carolina Rebellion, Welcome To Rockville, and Lollapalooza Chile.

While these iconic rockers have been blazing full-steam since, releasing their album, Wolves, in 2021, and recently issuing a live, acoustic album, Live at The Neptune, Kevin and Candlebox are calling it quits in 2023, but they’re not going quietly.

In addition to the release of The Long Goodbye, Rhino will spotlight Candlebox’s early years with a 7-LP vinyl boxed set, The Maverick Years, due out September 22nd, featuring newly remastered versions of all three studio albums released on Maverick (Candlebox, Lucy, and Happy Pills) as double LPs, plus a single album with more than a dozen previously unreleased recordings only available in the collection.

CANDLEBOX TOUR DATES

Wednesday, August 16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

Friday, August 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Wednesday, August 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square +

Friday, August 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +

Tuesday, August 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Wednesday, August 30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park +

Friday, September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium +

Saturday, September 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Wednesday, September 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

Thursday, September 7 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort ^

Friday, September 8 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena +

Saturday, September 9 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater +

Friday, September 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Saturday, September 16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

Friday, September 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Saturday, September 23 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land +

Saturday, October 14 – Santiago, Chile @ Milenia 2023 *

Saturday, October 21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort +



^ indicates headlining show

+ indicates dates with 3 Doors Down

* indicates festival date

Photo Credit: Graham Fielder