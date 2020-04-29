Cameron Hayes Releases Video for Debut Single 'Drown'

After releasing her stunning debut single 'Drown' just a few weeks ago, British artist Cameron Hayes is back with the official video and an exclusive live performance of the track.

The video sees Cameron taking the lead role for the first time as we find her sitting in an isolated room aside an eery, flickering TV screen. With stunning close ups, stuttery effects and dark and sinister lighting, the single is brought to life by director Willem Olenski.

Also part of the package is a brand new live version of 'Drown', recorded at the prestigious Dean St. Studios where Cameron has been recording her debut EP. The stripped back track features just Cameron and a piano, a setting in which she really shines, highlighting her powerful voice and raw talent.



