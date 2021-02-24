Call Me Loop Releases New Single 'Rosé'

London based pop singer-songwriter Call Me Loop (real name: Georgia Buchanan) recently released her latest single 'Rosé', a perfect slice of disco pop heaven to help transport you away to a romantic and blissful post-Covid world. 'Rosé' follows Call Me Loop's 2020 anthems 'Downhill From Here', 'Strike' and her sophomore EP 'Drama', which included pop bangers 'Silly Boy' and 'Business'.

With over 47 million streams on Spotify under her belt, Call Me Loop has built on her unstoppable momentum with the release of 'Rosé'. Featuring retro, disco-tinged production, this ode to carefree summers showcases a new side to Call Me Loop, combining relatable lyrics and unforgettable melodies with a slower groove and breathier vocals than we've seen before. 'Rosé' is a nostalgically sexy pop gem that's guaranteed to make you yearn for summers past and future.

When asked about her new single Call Me Loop said, "I wrote 'Rosé' in the midst of the first lockdown when I was desperately craving proper human interaction. I missed my boyfriend and I missed dancing and I missed holidays. I wanted to write a song that let me escape to a world that encapsulated all those things. I just want to be able to transport people to another non-Covid, non-lockdown world when they listen to it."

Summing up her own style as "sassy, emotive electronic pop", Call Me Loop already possesses the best qualities of a true pop-queen-in-waiting: a unique sense of style and a vibrant presence combined with an effortlessly cool charm. With support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, MTV, Wonderland, Popjustice, GQ, FAULT, 1883, Official Charts, Gay Times and more, Call Me Loop has racked up a staggering 47+ million streams on Spotify since the release of her debut single, 'Looking At You' in 2016. Stay tuned to Call Me Loops socials (below) for more on 'Rosé' and what Call Me Loop has in store for 2021 as things can only get bigger and better for the London based pop singer songwriter.

Listen here: