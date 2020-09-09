Caiola's Debut Solo LP 'Only Real When Shared' Out Oct. 2

The LP consists of ten original tunes.

Songwriter, musician and producer, Jordan Caiola announces the release of his debut, solo album, Only Real When Shared on October 2nd via Workaround Records. The atmospheric indie folk LP consists of ten original tunes penned by Caiola and recorded during quarantine alongside co-producer/engineer/drummer Shane Woods (Mo Lowda & The Humble). Though he always felt writing folk songs was his true wheelhouse, it wasn't until the nationwide lockdown in early 2020 that Caiola finally put aside the time to capture a collection of these songs for his first solo effort.



The ten songs that comprise Only Real When Shared highlight every aspect of Caiola's vocal spectrum and strip down instrumental elements, minimizing the production to direct focus to the lyrical content. The result is a sparse departure from the songwriting of his other projects, Mo Lowda & The Humble and NightSeason that is buoyed by jangly acoustic guitars, lo-fi drums, and lush harmonies with sit-ins from multiple additional musicians sprinkled throughout. Some of the material was written as recently as May of 2020, while other songs have been percolating for the last few years.



The title of the album, Only Real When Shared was inspired by a quote from Christopher McCandless (the subject of the book and film, Into The Wild) who declared "happiness is only real when shared."



"I was always inspired by the way Into the Wild told his story in particular," says Caiola. "I think that quote at its core is something to live by. Not every song relates, but many of the songs are about relationships which I believe can be boiled down to trying to find someone who makes you happy, and then constantly figuring the best way to share that happiness. It's not easy. I chose the album art based on the quote as well. There are two gulls within reach and sight of each other but they both have their backs turned to each other. I saw it as a symbol of people who are right there, but don't quite give enough or put in enough effort to get the most out of their relationships -- whether they be romantic, family, or friendships."

In anticipation of the album, Caiola has been releasing a new single every two weeks since July 24th including, "Finders Keepers," "Hydroplane," "Only Real When Shared," and "Alaska." The tracks have garnered praise from WXPN's The Key, Earmilk, American Blues Scene and Philly Live.



"The pure intimacy of the ballad, "Hydroplane" and Caiola's humble strums makes the song the perfect background music for staring out a window on a rainy day to ponder choices in life and if they were the right ones."

- WXPN's The Key



The comforting ballad is brimming with stark intimacy and is the idyllic track for an indie film of the coming of age kind. Caiola's youthful yet seasoned vocals feel deeply worn in like a baseball catcher's mitt. It's as if Caiola has seen many sights, heard many things along his personal voyages from one pit stop to the next and that raw experience is palpable on "Hydroplane." - Earmilk

View More Music Stories Related Articles