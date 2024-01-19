Cage The Elephant Shares New Single 'Neon Pill'

Cage The Elephant return after a five-year hiatus with their new single “Neon Pill” via RCA Records.

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning band consists of brothers Matt Shultz (vocals) and Brad Shultz (rhythm guitar) along with Daniel Tichenor (bass), Jared Champion (drums), Nick Bockrath (lead guitar) and Matthan Minster (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals).

For this song, they reunited with producer John Hill to record the song at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. Recently, the band has confirmed two festival performances with sets at 2024's Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

“Neon Pill” is the group's first new music since their album, Social Cues, which won Best Rock album at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards. The cinematic song is both sinewy and swaggering with an art house film backdrop.

The band's catalog continues to grow – they've garnered over 5 billion total streams and within the last year, their fan-favorite song “Cigarette Daydreams” has been streamed 200 million times, in part thanks to their inclusion on the soundtrack of the video game “Marvel's Spider-Man 2” and saw a concurrent resurgence on TikTok and a boom with the video creations using the song.

Additionally, their song “Goodbye” was featured in the viral YA series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and the song “Trouble” was included in a recent international ad campaign for “Amazon Prime.”

Cage The Elephant formed in 2006 and has had a steady stream of international success with five studio albums released to date: the self-titled album Cage The Elephant (2008), Thank You, Happy Birthday (2011) Melophobia (2013) and the GRAMMY-winning albums Tell Me I'm Pretty (2015) and Social Cues (2019).

The band has sold over 2.7 million albums worldwide, achieved ten #1s records at Alternative radio, and five #1 records at Triple A radio.