Cage The Elephant Shares New Single 'Neon Pill'

“Neon Pill” is the group's first new music since their album, Social Cues, which won Best Rock album at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

Cage The Elephant Shares New Single 'Neon Pill'

Cage The Elephant return after a five-year hiatus with their new single “Neon Pill” via RCA Records.

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning band consists of brothers Matt Shultz (vocals) and Brad Shultz (rhythm guitar) along with Daniel Tichenor (bass), Jared Champion (drums), Nick Bockrath (lead guitar) and Matthan Minster (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals).

For this song, they reunited with producer John Hill to record the song at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. Recently, the band has confirmed two festival performances with sets at 2024's Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

“Neon Pill” is the group's first new music since their album, Social Cues, which won Best Rock album at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards. The cinematic song is both sinewy and swaggering with an art house film backdrop.

The band's catalog continues to grow –  they've garnered over 5 billion total streams and within the last year, their fan-favorite song “Cigarette Daydreams” has been streamed 200 million times, in part thanks to their inclusion on the soundtrack of the video game “Marvel's Spider-Man 2” and saw a concurrent resurgence on TikTok and a boom with the video creations using the song.

Additionally, their song “Goodbye” was featured in the viral YA series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and the song “Trouble” was included in a recent international ad campaign for “Amazon Prime.”

Cage The Elephant formed in 2006 and has had a steady stream of international success with five studio albums released to date: the self-titled album Cage The Elephant (2008), Thank You, Happy Birthday (2011) Melophobia (2013) and the GRAMMY-winning albums Tell Me I'm Pretty (2015) and Social Cues (2019). 

The band has sold over 2.7 million albums worldwide, achieved ten #1s records at Alternative radio, and five #1 records at Triple A radio.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song Photo
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song

Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin-produced song “F*ck My Life Up Again.' The new song marks a significant sonic shift for Marcus King, who has historically been hailed for his virtuosic guitar riffs and preternatural talent. But on “F*ck Up My Life Again,” King lets the spotlight shine on his deeply soulful vocals.

2
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of Behind Photo
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

Myles Smith records special acoustic session of ‘Behind'. He is a 25 year old singer-songwriter from Luton and now based in London. He began posting covers regularly on TikTok in August of 2020, with an Amber Run cover reaching over 1.4M views in 2022. He then began teasing original songs My Home, Solo and Behind last year.

3
Picture This Release Act of Innocence Photo
Picture This Release 'Act of Innocence'

This fresh track dives into the thrilling world of young love, capturing the intense feelings of first love and celebrating the deep connection between partners. Stay tuned for this emotional and powerful release.

4
Pet Needs Release Sleep When Im Dead Single Photo
Pet Needs Release 'Sleep When I'm Dead' Single

As PET NEEDS' fast-approaching third album ‘Intermittent Fast Living' creeps into view, the band are delighted to share a fresh track ahead of its release: “Sleep When I'm Dead”. Lurching through your monitors at 100mph, this life-lusting latest from the Essex punks is an invigorating clash of buzzsaw melodies and carpe diem ideologies.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music VideoVideo: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video
Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'
The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'
Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON