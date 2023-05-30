Caesar Spencer Releases AA-Side Single 'Hail Caesar'

On the back of the successful release of album “Get Out Into Yourself” (out now), Caesar Spencer has revealed a new AA-side single release: “Hail Caesar” // “Broken By The Song”.

Spotlighting two very different sides of the album, you can stream them on all services.

An epic theme that ushers-in a collection filled with plot twists aplenty, “Hail Caesar” is the electrifying opening track of ‘Get Out Into Yourself’. Inspired by Dick Dale’s infamous “Misirlou” (perhaps best known for its role in ‘Pulp Fiction’) it features the talents of French punk icon Gilles Tandy (les Olivensteins) and Jean Felzine (Mustang) and makes for a gun-slinging, surf-rock carving introduction to the world of Caesar Spencer.

“There’s nothing quite like some rock ’n roll fanfare to kick things off” he quips of the song.

Revealing an altogether more sedate and sumptuous side of the album, “Broken By The Song” can be found on the flipside. An uplifting anthem that nods to the piano balladry of 70s singer-songwriters before blossoming into a cosmic rock spectacle, the song is a candid celebration of Caesar’s deep rooted love of music. As he explains:

“As much as I like creating and performing I am also simply a huge music fan. And that’s the whole point of this song. To acknowledge how music can carry you through the darkest moments in your life. In that sense I think your musical heroes do become your close confidantes reminding you that everything’s going to be ok. This was also a great opportunity for me to acknowledge all those records and to include them in the Broken By The Song illustration which you see in the booklet accompanying the album. All the album illustrations are by French artist Thierry Beaudenon.”

The “Hail Caesar”// “Broken By The Song” AA-side single, follows previous releases “Waiting For Sorrow”, “Isn’t That What Jimi Said”, “Get Out Into The Pigs”, and the sensational Serge Gainsbourg-inspired duet “When I Whisper In Your Ear”; all of which appear on Caesar Spencer’s magnificent debut solo album: ‘Get Out Into Yourself’.

As an Englishman born in Peru, with Swedish roots, who now finds himself in France; the story within Caesar’s debut release ‘Get Out Into Yourself’ broadly echoes his own journey to date. Inspired by those with nomadic origins and their search for identity, the album follows the loose narrative of a protagonist journeying through different cultural landscapes in a quest to find their place in an ever-shifting world. And while there are sonic detours through classic English pop and gnarly West Coast surf-rock, ‘Get Out Into Yourself’ is ultimately an homage to the musical heritage of his newfound home in France.

"It’s simply a love letter to France. I wanted to give something back to a country that has given me so much. And I really wanted to shine a light on this incredibly sophisticated French musical artistry." says Caesar.

Recorded at the Studio La Fugitive (where acclaimed French band Les Rita Mitsouko recorded) with esteemed producer Gaétan Boudy (Zaz, Alex Renart, Emel Mathlouthi) and his formidable backing band of Fred Lafage (Tony Allen, Paris Dernière) and Frantxoa Erreçarret (Askehoug, Barcella); the album also sees Caesar joined by a host of prominent special guests.

Alongside Jean Felzine (Mustang) and French punk icon Gilles Tandy (Les Olivensteins); the album features collaborations with 60’s ye-ye chanteuse Jacqueline Taïeb, the multi-talented Mareva Galanter, opera star Aurélie Ligerot, the soulful singer-songwriter Jo Wedin, plus orchestration from FAME’S PROJECT (Jarvis Cocker, Chilly Gonzales).