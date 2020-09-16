CROWJANE Releases Debut Album 'MATER DOLOROSA'

Listen to lead single "Terminal Secrets" below.

Following the release of lead single "Terminal Secrets" which ReGen Magazine calls "darkly surreal," LA-based experimental post-punk artist CROWJANE has released her debut album MATER DOLOROSA via Kitten Robot Records on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 which is the Roman Catholic observed holy day of "Mater Dolorosa" (The Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows). Produced by LA punk legend Paul Roessler (Screamers, Nina Hagen, 45 Grave, Deadbeats), CrowJane has made Mater Dolorosa a deeply personal, expansive, and unearthly experience that helps establish CrowJane as an artist to watch.



In addition to the album release, CrowJane is also premiering her brand new video for "The Pharmacy" today, September 16, 2020 via Audiofemme . "Part of the reason why I chose 'The Pharmacy' to be a single is because I had this idea come into my mind for a music video. I didn't want to portray pharmaceuticals in a literal sense. Instead, I wanted to portray the act of trying to heal someone's 'demons' through mysticism. Some of my favorite subject matters are the occult, voodoo, and demons," says CrowJane of the creeptastic and sinister video. "I liked it just being a montage of sorts of this imagery that informs the viewer but still leaves them guessing. It was fun to shoot this with my friends and to put demon makeup and goop on myself."

"I'm amazed that Mater Dolorosa is finally coming out to the public and in this way with publicity and a record label. If you would've told me that when I was writing, it I wouldn't have believed you," says CrowJane about the album release. "My personal journals/therapy session solo album is being exposed for others to listen to and digest, and I'm just itching to write more. I honestly couldn't think of a better time to pour out thoughts and emotions onto paper and into songs than right now with the state of this country and in my jobless quarantine."



Mixing contemporary production with a real DIY aesthetic, CrowJane and Roessler together explored sound textures and other effects to create the captivating soundscapes that envelop her uniquely haunting vocals. "Mater Dolorosa was an experimental adventure of messing with different sounds and homemade instruments," she explains of the unconventional instrumentation that included tin cans, bed railings and even cat litter. "I used foil and hit it with a pencil as a 'snare' sound on 'Circular Valley,' for instance. I'm happy with the way it turned out and I think it is a good first album and it won't be the last."

Watch the video for "Terminal Secrets" here:

Photo Credit: Rachel Roessler

View More Music Stories Related Articles