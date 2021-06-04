CROWJANE Premieres Intimate and Dark 'Delusion' Video

Today, Los Angeles-based experimental post-punk artist CROWJANE (real name: Heather Galipo) is teaming up with Under The Radar to premiere her intimate and dark video for "Delusion" about struggling with substance abuse. "Delusion" is the latest video released from her debut album MATER DOLOROSA, which came out in September via Kitten Robot Records.



"The song was inspired by the frustration and unmanageability of delusions and denial. The heartbreak of suffering from addiction and the repetition of 'burning your life to the ground'" explains CrowJane to Under The Radar. "We wanted to try to portray that with footage of an environment that is in shambles, showing props of drug use, distraught expressions, and black and white imagery. Meanwhile, having the 'performance me' be the haunted side and the sane part of me being seduced by the tribal drums."

The video was shot by filmmaker David Morrison. "I met David on a film I was on that shot in the Arctic for a month," says CrowJane. "While filming out there we didn't have TV, internet, or phones, so the crew got very close. He became a friend, he is also a musician and with COVID taking our jobs away we wanted to keep creating. We went to abandoned places in the middle of the desert to film to produce the feeling of broken emptiness."



"I hope people can identify with the chaos and confusion that the video and song portray. Addiction has control over so many lives and, in my opinion, is commonly overlooked and misunderstood," pontificates CrowJane. "Dealing with human suffering is hard and humans need to do different things to get through. Sometimes the actions we take just lead to more suffering and sometimes we wake up from that and want something different. When I wrote this song I was going through loss and suffering from an addiction I didn't understand. After meeting other people with similar experiences, I've grown to find that sharing feelings of the experience is a unifying relatable factor that can help others."

Coming from a visual art background of surrealism and horror, CrowJane has built a career as a professional effects makeup artist who has worked on Mulan, The Orville, Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, Civil Twilight, The Clinic, Don Quixote, Toolbox Murders, The Last Of Us: Part II, Star Wars: Fallen Order, and more alongside her music career. This unlikely background helped foster an outsider musical sensibility that is perfectly balanced by an encyclopedic knowledge of the byways and back roads of punk and death rock, both historic and in LA's contemporary underground music scene, of which her bands have been an integral component for the past 10 years.



"I have more music videos coming out for different songs on this album. The visual art has been important to me for this release," concludes CrowJane. "I have always been a fan of music videos and think they don't get as much attention or appreciation as they did in the past."



Released in September, Mater Dolorosa is an exciting next chapter for this intriguing and beguiling artist.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Rachel Roessler