CODE Releases New Single 'Blazin' It'
Portuguese DJ and producer CØDE raises the bar on his bouncy single "Blazin' It," where propulsive bass kicks and warped synthesizers power club-thumping drops.
Listen below!Coming off his recent Ignition Mix for Annie Nightingale Presents...(BBC Radio 1) and his New Noise debut "Ghita," CØDE makes a splash with the energetic "Blazin' It." CØDE is the solo project of Gonçalo Julião, one half of inventive house duo Club Banditz. With CØDE, Gonçalo gets to experiment with darker sonic influences and building upon his global fanbase in the process. In the last few years, CØDE has gained over 10 million streams through a series of releases on NCS (No Copyright Sounds), Aftercluv and Lithuania HQ. He's received significant online attention for his breathtaking rendition of the classic Swedish House Mafia track "Leave The World Behind" and his 2018 single "Get The Party." "Blazin' It" is the latest concoction from the Portuguese producer, and, judging by its frenetic production and infectious bounce, the single is the next step in CØDE's ascent to the top.