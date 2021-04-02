CMTEN Releases New Single 'Music Box'

Continuing to evolve at lightspeed, 19-year-old CMTEN uncovers a dreamy downtempo single entitled "MUSIC BOX" available today on Masked Records/Warner Records. Click here to stream and see below to watch/share.

"MUSIC BOX" illuminates the breadth of CMTEN's fluid style. The keys glisten as a lullaby-style melody takes shape over skittering electronic production. Meanwhile, his dynamic vocals dip in and out of this glitchy soundscape with flashes of airy high register, warbling echoes, and a fluttering refrain. Winding up "MUSIC BOX," he presents a different kind of ballad with ethereal and entrancing energy all-around.

It highlights his chameleonic progression once again. Just last month, he unleashed the guitar-driven "BORED" and captivated fans, while THE FACE also featured him as part of a detailed exposé on hyperpop.

CMTEN recently dropped fan favorite single, "ALONE [feat. RILEY THE MUSICIAN]." Right out of the gate, it earned critical acclaim with Lyrical Lemonade professing, "These two use all the passionate and learned energy in their bodies to craft together a brief, yet impactful experience that not only proves these previously-mentioned ideas, but at the same time, an experience that stands out as a simply blissful pop offering by itself."

CMTEN capped off a breakthrough year with the critically acclaimed call-to-arms "I LOVE GLITCHCORE" [Feat. XIX]." It has already racked up over 200K streams and counting. Last year's breakthrough single "Never Met! [Feat. Glitch Gum]" (over 5M streams & counting) signaled the crest of a new youth movement mashing together a love of post punk-pop with electronic hip-hop beats which has resonated with millions of fans round the world. "Never Met! (Feat. Glitch Gum) [100 gecs r3mix]" only added fuel to the international fire.

To date, he's gathered nearly 50 million streams in matter of months making CMTEN one of the most impactful and impressive underground successful stories in recent years.

In the seventies, eighties, or nineties, this story might've started in a garage with a guitar...However, the genre-smashing artist, songwriter, producer/mixer, vocalist, and San Francisco Bay area native unassumingly turned his University of Utah dorm room into ground zero for Glitchcore in early 2020. Translating a passion for old school pop punk and the likes of 100 gecs, Porter Robinson and Soundcloud Rap into a sound of his own, he uploaded "NEVER MET!" and organically attracted a groundswell of support to the tune of 30 million total streams, 1 million-plus TikTok videos, and more. Not to mention, his ascent has been chronicled by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Atlantic.

