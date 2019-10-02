CMT To Present Ashley McBryde With 'Breakout Artist of the Year' Award

CMT has announced that Ashley McBryde will receive the "Breakout Artist of the Year" award and will perform live at this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" event. This marks the third time in event history this honor will be bestowed with the GRAMMY-nominated McBryde joining the ranks of previous honorees Chris Stapleton (2015) and Kelsea Ballerini (2016). The 10th annual "Artists of the Year" celebration will air LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT.

"I'm so excited to share the same stage as this fantastic group of artists and am honored to be there to celebrate alongside them!" shared McBryde.

This year's 90-minute live music event marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it celebrates its decade-long anniversary. From once-in-a-lifetime performances to unexpected tributes and unforgettable toasts, the biggest stars in entertainment today will gather for the annual special to celebrate the five artists that have earned the right to be called "CMT Artists of the Year": Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett; country music icon Reba McEntire will receive the prestigious "Artist of a Lifetime" award. Additional performers, presenters, and special guests to be announced.

McBryde's music career has continued to skyrocket to new heights this past year, earning her a first-time GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, a win for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" at this year's 2019 CMT Music Awards, recognition as the Academy of Country Music's "New Female Artist of the Year" and most recently, a 2019 CMA Awards nomination for "New Artist of the Year." She was also inducted into CMT's Next Women Of Country Class of 2018. The Arkansas native just released a brand new single, "One Night Standards," to critical acclaim, the first offering from her forthcoming 2020 sophomore album on Warner Music Nashville to follow Girl Going Nowhere (March 2018 on Atlantic Records/Warner Nashville), McBryde's first major label debut on which she was a featured co-writer for every song on the 11-track album.Described by The New York Times as "an alluringly flexible singer, fluent in classic country, blues and Southern rock, with a voice that moves easily from tender to tough," she has received praise from Billboard, NPR, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post and many more. This summer, she appeared as a special guest on George Strait's Strait to Vegas shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is appearing on Miranda Lambert's Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall. For tour dates and more information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com, or follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AshleyMcBryde, Instagram @ashleymcbryde and Twitter @AshleyMcBryde.

"CMT Artists of the Year" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and SwitchedOn Entertainment's John Hamlin; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

