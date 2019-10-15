CMA Songwriters Series Announces Twin Cities Performance

The Country Music Association's acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series Presented by

U.S. Bank has announced a performance in St. Paul at the Ordway Music Theater Wednesday, Nov. 20 featuring reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi in addition to CMA Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The series hosts an intimate round of performances with some of Country Music's top songwriters taking turns sharing the stories behind their hit songs and performing them as originally written. Tickets for the performance are $25 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:00 AM/CT through The Ordway and CMAsongwritersseries.com. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the CMA Foundation, CMA's philanthropic arm, which is committed to investing in high quality music education programs for all students in the United States.



While in the Twin Cities area, the CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank will visit with music students and representatives from Columbia Heights Public Schools (CHPS), where an investment is being made to support its thriving music and arts initiatives. Often referred to as the district with their "Hearts in the Arts," CHPS believes all students should have access to arts education. The visit is part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible giving and engagement platform and its Places to Play partnership with the CMA Foundation, an affiliation that has forged a $250,000 grant benefiting select music education programs across the U.S.



The CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank will wrap a busy year of philanthropic initiatives with a stop in Portland, OR to provide deserving programs with much needed music education enrichment. Previous market visits this year include Albuquerque, Charlotte, Nashville and Phoenix.



Old Dominion

Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched seven No. 1 singles at Country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and are currently headlining arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. The band is the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year and most recently received their fourth CMA Awards nomination in the category. Old Dominion was recently recognized as Group of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards and the group was also notably named ACM New Group of the Year, ACCA Breakthrough Group of the Year, AIMP Songwriter Artist of the Year and MusicRow Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Matthew Ramsey was named 2017 ASCAP Artist-Songwriter of the Year. The band has also received nominations for CMT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers. Their self-titled third LP will be released Oct. 25.



Shane McAnally

Establishing himself as one of the top songwriters in Nashville with over 40 No. 1 songs to his credit, Shane McAnally has won dozens of awards and accolades including three Grammy awards (out of eight nominations), three ACM awards (nineteen nominations) and a CMA Award (twelve nominations). In addition to his success as a songwriter, McAnally founded music publishing and management company SMACKsongs in 2012, relaunched the iconic Monument Records imprint for Sony Music in 2017, created acclaimed stage musical "Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical" and has now expanded his reach to television on NBC's "Songland." McAnally's compositions have been recorded by Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, among countless others. As a producer, he has helped shape the sound of albums by Sam Hunt, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion and more. In 2017, Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road," which McAnally co-wrote, broke records by spending 34 straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. In 2018, he contributed several songs to Musgraves' Golden Hour, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year, including "Space Cowboy," winner for Best Country Song.



Josh Osborne

Multi-Platinum, Grammy award-winning songwriter Josh Osborne has notched 18 No. 1's on the Country charts to date and is the reigning MusicRow Country Songwriter of the Year and NSAI Songwriter of the Year. Originally from Kentucky, Osborne moved to Nashville to hone his craft, earning his first No.1 with Kenny Chesney's "Come Over" in 2012. Since the Platinum selling hit, Osborne has received countless cuts by Country's hottest artists including Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and more. In 2015, Osborne joined frequent collaborator Shane McAnally's company, SMACKSongs, as a partner and songwriter. In 2017, he was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the ACM Awards for co-writing Miranda Lambert's "Vice" with McAnally and Lambert. Osborne earned his 18th No. 1 with Michael Ray's "One That Got Away," co-written by Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Jesse Frasure. He also recently co-produced and co-wrote multiple tracks on Midland's new album, Let It Roll, and Old Dominion's forthcoming self-titled album.





