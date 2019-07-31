CMA FEST 2020 Four-Day Passes On Sale This Friday

Four-day passes for CMA Fest-which takes place in Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 4-7, 2020 -will be available for purchase Friday, Aug. 2 at 10:00 AM/CT at CMAfest.com or by calling the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Passes include admission to each of Nissan Stadium's four nightly shows, four-day admission to Xfinity Fan Fair X, meet-and-greet opportunities inside Xfinity Fan Fair X and free access to daytime and nighttime shuttles.



CMA Fest 2019 took over downtown Nashville in June for four days of sold-out shows and capacity crowds, as well as surprise performances and epic collaborations. The festival featured more than 300 acts performing on 11 official stages, and hosted visitors from around the globe. Each year, hundreds of artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time and talent so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly help enrich and sustain music education programs across the country through CMA's nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation.



The festival is filmed for a three-hour special, "CMA Fest," hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini with special guest host Bobby Bones. The primetime concert special airs this Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.



The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 48th year, the legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries. In 2019, CMA Fest featured 11 official stages with hundreds of artists performing-all to benefit music education. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. CMA Fest is filmed for a primetime ABC Television Network special, with 2019 marking the 16th consecutive year the event has been filmed for television, a feat no other music festival has achieved.







