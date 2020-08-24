CATHOLIC GUILT Launch FREE 8-Bit Video Game 'Furrend Finder'

Their new EP will be released August 28th.

CATHOLIC GUILT (Melbourne, AUS) Launch FREE 8-Bit Video Game 'Furrend Finder' In Advance Of Releasing New EP "This Is What Honesty Sounds Like" on August 28

Catholic Guilt presents Furrend Finder' the purrfect 8-bit distraction you need in your life right now!

To hype the release of their second EP 'This Is What Honesty Sounds Like' (out 28 August on Wiretap Records) Melbourne, Australia punk rockers Catholic Guilt have released 'Furrend Finder', a 100% free and 100% cute three-level 8-bit platformer, that is the purrfect distraction you need in your life right now.

'Furrend Finder' sees you play the part of kitty 'Lucy Furr' as she goes on a quest to find and rescue her furrends from the cage of loneliness. Be sure to avoid those dangerous pitfalls and cucumbers, as you shoot love hearts at the bad dogs and birds trying to keep Lucy Furr from freeing her furrends.

Furrend Finder is based on the band's latest single 'A Boutique Affair', an energetic punk rock anthem about the increased difficulty of making friends as we age, that 'PopMatters' called "An accidental anthem for the pandemic". 'Furrend Finder' even features an 8-bit reimagining of the single as the game music and it is a total bop!

With the band's hometown in the midst of a stage 4 lockdown due to COVID-19, this purrfect little distraction couldn't have come at a better time!

Furrend Finder is out now!

Play it in-browser now via www.furrendfinder.com.

Pre-save the new album here.

