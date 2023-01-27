Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN

CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN

“Matcha Tea” featuring WRENN is the first single since “Under The Covers” in July of 2022.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song "Matcha Tea." Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.

"The song about a girl who didn't really give me the time of the day," Cassidy says of the single. "I asked WRENN, who's a dear friend of mine, to do a verse on the song. I told her 'make sure you're nice to me on the song and to let me down gently.'"

"Matcha Tea" featuring WRENN is the first single since "Under The Covers" in July of 2022. Along with the release of her two EPs - Concrete and Not so Picture Perfect - last year Cassidy signed with APA, toured with Chloe Lilac and Mothé as well as playing The Dinah's L Word Pool Party.

Over the past few years, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase, thanks to her intensely personal, poignant lyricism and irresistible,pop-forward melodies. On "Matcha Tea ft. WRENN [Remix]" and upcoming singles this year, King dives deeper into her immensely relatable past sapphic relationships and situationships with her most catchy hooks and forward-thinking production yet.

Listen to a new single here:



Levi Evans (Son Of U2s The Edge) Drops New Single You I Think Of Photo
Levi Evans (Son Of U2's The Edge) Drops New Single 'You I Think Of'
Multi-talented 23-year-old Irish/American alternative artist Levi Evans is excited to present his latest single titled “You I Think Of.” Produced by and featuring a guest appearance by the Dublin-based artist CHAMELEON, “You I Think Of” is an offering of sentimental and yearning indie that details the process of drifting apart from someone you love.
Lola Young Releases Annabels House Ahead of Her New Project Photo
Lola Young Releases 'Annabel's House' Ahead of Her New Project
The single features Ghanian Reggae star Stonebwoy. Produced by Jah Cure and Swedish producer Hamed ”K-One” Pirouzpanah, “Everything” is the first single from the 11-song project that delivers overall passion and romance wrapped in heartfelt lyrics and a cutting-edge sound.
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single Calling Out Your Name Photo
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single 'Calling Out Your Name'
The album also spawned hits ‘Treat Me Good’, ‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Permission to Shine’. ‘Buses and Trains’, which has now surpassed over 25 million streams, was also a huge hit internationally and solidified Bachelor Girl as an important part of Australian music history.
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’ Photo
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’
Reuben’s Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats.  Unpacking relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council, and his own production.

From This Author - Michael Major


Forever, For Now Release New Single 'If You Think This Has a Happy Ending, You Haven't Been Paying Attention'Forever, For Now Release New Single 'If You Think This Has a Happy Ending, You Haven't Been Paying Attention'
January 27, 2023

Texas-based, metal outfit Forever, For Now has released their latest single “If You Think This Has A Happy Ending, You Haven’t Been Paying Attention” (IYTTHAHEYHBPA). “IYTTHAHEYHBPA” is the second single from the group’s two-track EP Overthroned, which also features the titular track that shares the name of their latest EP.
Lil Yachty Releases New Single 'Let's Start Here.'Lil Yachty Releases New Single 'Let's Start Here.'
January 27, 2023

Lil Yachty continues to grow his legacy as a creative maverick with Let’s Start Here. (Quality Control Music/Motown Records). The Grammy nominated artist who’s known for challenging the status quo and disregarding expectations on his artistry does just that on this new album. Listen to the
Vintage Culture Announces Debut AlbumVintage Culture Announces Debut Album
January 27, 2023

Vintage Culture has linked up with UK singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu on the new single ‘If I Live Forever’, out on Virgin UK. In an impassioned Instagram post, now Vintage Culture announced his forthcoming debut album via his new label BOMA RECORDS. 
Cat Clyde Unveils 'Papa Took My Totems” SingleCat Clyde Unveils 'Papa Took My Totems” Single
January 27, 2023

Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde has unleashed the heart-rattling new “Papa Took My Totems” single and official video. Partially inspired by her Indigenous Métis heritage, the new song finds Clyde reflecting on the ravaging effects of colonialism, the state of the environment, and masculine-dominated society at large.
We Are PIGS Releases 'PIGS,' Co-Written & Co-Produced with William Patrick CorganWe Are PIGS Releases 'PIGS,' Co-Written & Co-Produced with William Patrick Corgan
January 27, 2023

Co-written and co-produced with William Patrick Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), “PIGS” is a tribute to the late Bjorn Thorsrud: a friend to both Corgan and Jones who passed in 2021. Thorsrud was a respected music producer, programmer, and audio engineer who produced film scores and albums for rock and pop artists.
share