Bush Announces First Greatest Hits and New Track 'Nowhere to Go But Everywhere'

On the heels of their massively successful summer tour, BUSH will return this fall with their first greatest hits collection – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, set for November 10 release via Round Hill Records – and a new series of North American headline dates.

With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 hits, the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum band — comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums)—stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. Loaded provides an expansive view of the band’s incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years.

Today, BUSH shared “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere,” a powerful reflection on the shifts in perspective that time brings. Rossdale wrote the track, which is the second-to-last song on Loaded. He and Corey Britz produced it. 

Pre-Save “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 HERE.

As announced earlier this week, BUSH will launch the Nowhere To Go But Everywhere tour, a North American headline run, on November 14 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. A ticket pre-sale is underway at https://bushofficial.com/tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22, at 10:00 AM local time. See below for itinerary. Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will support on most dates. 

This Friday, September 22, BUSH will play a special intimate show at Irving Plaza in NYC in honor of International Peace Day. A celebration of unity in the fight against gun violence, the show’s proceeds will go to Artist For Action and Sandy Hook Promise. For those of you not in NYC, the show will be live streamed simultaneously on premier streaming platform veeps.com

Get streaming tickets HERE.

Loaded includes iconic hits from each of the band’s nine studio albums as well as “Mouth” (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album Deconstructed and a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” that saw a very limited release in 2012.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH’s 6x Platinum debut album, Sixteen Stone, so it’s only fitting that Loaded explodes with five tracks from the seminal album: their debut single, “Everything Zen,” “Little Things,” “Machinehead” and the group’s first No. 1 singles – “Comedown” and “Glycerine,” which topped Billboard’sAlternative Airplay chart in 1995. 

Other chart-topping hits included in the collection include the GRAMMY®-nominated “Swallowed” (from 1996’s Razorblade Suitcase), “The Chemicals Between Us” (from 1999’s The Science of Things), “The Sound Of Winter” (from 2011’s The Sea of Memories) and, from the band’s 2022 album The Art of Survival, “More Than Machines,” BUSH’s seventh single to top the Active Rock Radio chart. “Bullet Holes,” which figured prominently in the box office smash John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is one of three songs pulled from 2020’s The Kingdom.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Gavin Rossdale says. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

Bush – Fall 2023 North American Tour

11/14 - Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live *

11/15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall *

11/17 - Durham, NC -  DPAC *

11/18 - Hershey, PA -  Hershey Theater *

11/19 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater *

11/21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center *

11/22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom +

11/24 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre *

11/25 - Hamilton, ON -  FirstOntario Centre * 

11/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *   

11/28 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

11/30 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *

12/1 -   Welch, MN - - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

12/3 -   Billings, MT - - First Interstate Arena *

12/5 -   Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre *

12/6 -   Spokane, WA -  The Fox Theater *

12/8 -   Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

* Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire supporting

^ Bad Wolves supporting

+ Eva Under Fire Supporting



