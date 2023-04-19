Burt Hussell Shares 'Silver Surfer' From Tim Lefrebvre-produced 'High Desert' LP

Burt Hussel is excited to share his latest funky, bass-heavy single, "Silver Surfer." Last month, the Dallas, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist and singer announced his forthcoming, debut album High Desert, due for self-release on June 16, 2023, and shared the title-track from the LP and "Home." Read about it over at Under the Radar.

The album was produced by Tim Lefrebvre (David Bowie, The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band), who also plays on the album. Sonically, the LP features a grab bag of loop-based funk and psychedelic synth rock, tinged with comedic elements.

Speaking on "Silver Surfer," Hussell, (neé Marek Stanislaw Kafel) said, "This was the second song we recorded for the album. I had this riff that I was working on, using my Eventide H9 pedals. I have three of them so I can make the bass do some crazy s. We had also gotten a recipe for how to record Burt Hussell songs. Turns out you need options! I had this tune and it had many layers of heavy effected bass. We needed a way to be able to record different outs and maintain studio grade clarity."

Marek goes on, "Enter Tim, with the Jad Freer CAPO pedal. This pedal became a big part of my sound. We were able to run tons of awesome effects, while not compromising the tonal clarity of the low end of the actual bass. We laid down nasty layers of funky riffs and awesome layers of pads. Tim busted this thing out called Syncussion, which is like an old school, percussion synthesis instrument.

We ran that through a slew of pedals and effects. The last touch was some funky drums that I got to lay down. It ended up being this space funk thing and it kinda just sounded like what would be in the headphones of The Silver Surfer."

Burt Hussell is a multi-instrumentalist based out of Dallas, Texas, and is getting ready to release his first full length studio album, High Desert. Recorded in the secluded studio complex Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas and produced by legendary bassist Tim Lefebvre, the album is a full on exploration into what a bass guitar can really do. The album is essentially a by-product of an epic "grill 'n chill" that Burt and Tim always planned on throwing.

Photo Credit: Daven Martinez