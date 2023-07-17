Budjerah Unveils Personal New Single 'Video Game'

With a stripped-back production, the track shows an introspective melodic side of Budjerah.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Following the success of “Therapy” earlier this year, a whirlwind trip for shows in Los Angeles and New York, and an appearance at Hermes Menswear Collection at Paris Fashion Week, 2x ARIA award-winning Coodjinburra artist Budjerah has unveiled the raw and personal new single “Video Game” via Warner Records/Warner Music Australia. With a stripped-back production, the track shows an introspective melodic side of Budjerah.

Teased in his live set over the past couple of months, “Video Game” has already become a fan favorite because of the intimate song writing. Written with Meg Mac and Matt Corby, the track explores the honest emotions behind growing up and finding himself.

"I’ve been waiting a very long time for this song to be ready, and finally after performing it for a year on stage, I think you guys are ready to hear one of my most personal songs yet. This is a thank you to all my fans who’ve supported me at my shows over the last year. Hope you guys are ready for ‘Video Game!’" says Budjerah.

Today, Budjerah has also announced that he’s signed to United Talent Agency in The America’s for booking representation. Global Touring Agent, Noah Simon (Post Malone, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jacob Collier, Masego) from UTA says, “I am thrilled to represent Budjerah and proudly welcome him to the UTA family. He is undoubtedly a singular talent with a timeless voice and in close collaboration with Lemon Tree, we’re excited to introduce his exceptional artistry to the Americas.” 

2023 has already been a mammoth year for Budjerah. On top of supporting Ed Sheeran on his record breaking Australian stadium tour, he has also been on the For The Love festival run alongside Charli XCX and Cosmo’s Midnight, recently performed with Kylie Minogue at the Qantas gala, Tina Arena at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, as well as a sold out headline show at the Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE.

His recent single “Therapy” has clocked over 6 million combined streams and has become his most added song at radio to-date, and one of the most streamed 2023 releases in Australia from an Australian signed artist. Last month he also released a new version of the track with rising star YDE.




