Budjerah Shares New Version of 'Therapy' Featuring YDE

The new version of the song hears the two powerhouse artists coming together for some smooth melodies and soaring vocal runs. 

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Continuing the incline of his biggest hit to-date, 2x ARIA award-winning Coodjinburra artist Budjerah has teamed up with pop music triple-threat (singer/songwriter, producer, actress) YDEfor a brand-new version of “Therapy” via Warner Records/Warner Music Australia.

The new version of the song hears the two powerhouse artists coming together for some smooth melodies and soaring vocal runs. 

"I'm really excited to be releasing some new versions of Therapy. YDE is a talented singer and I hope everyone likes our arrangement." says Budjerah of the new version.

“I met Budjerah while I was back home visiting Sydney, and I just immediately loved his voice and really wanted to work on something together. He reached out after I got back to LA and asked if I would be keen to jump on a new version of his single “Therapy” and I was down, so I cut the vocals and am excited it’s finally out”, YDE says of working with Budjerah. 

Originally released in February, “Therapy” has clocked over 6 million combined streams, and has become his most added song at radio to-date, and the most streamed 2023 release in Australia from an Australian signed artist.

Written by Grammy Award nominated Sarah Aarons (Zedd, Demi Lovato, John Legend) and Stint (Joji, Kesha, Panic! At The Disco), the track is an ode to the importance of therapy and open communication in relationships. With a guitar led production and a punchy pop-soul delivery, he finds a new bold confidence that still pays homage to his gospel roots.

2023 has already been a mammoth year for Budjerah. On top of supporting Ed Sheeran on his record breaking Australian stadium tour, he has also been on the For The Love festival run alongside Charli XCX and Cosmo’s Midnight, and recently performed with Kylie Minogue at the Qantas gala, and Tina Arena at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, as well as a sold out headline show at the Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE.

With razor-sharp lyrics about personal transformation, and her relationship with the future, YDE (EE-dee) writes catchy, alt-skewering pop songs about what it means to be human.  Simultaneously humble and herculean the Australian-born, Filipino singer/songwriter dives even deeper into the human condition on her recent singles, “Old Her” and “People Can Change” as well as her debut EP “SEND HELP” via Facet Records/Warner Records.

Born in Australia, Breanna, her real name, moved to the US with her parents as a toddler. YDE went on to land starring roles on Nickelodeon series, The Haunted Hathaways at the age of nine, and School of Rock, before landing on the Netflix Series, Malibu Rescue. Most recently, the multi-faceted artist starred in the live production of WILD: A Musical Becoming alongside Idina Menzel.

Listen to the new single here:



