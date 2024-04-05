Bryson Tiller Releases New Album 'Bryson Tiller'

Bryson Tiller's latest album brings new music and signifies his continued relevance in the R&B scene.

By: Apr. 05, 2024
Bryson Tiller Releases New Album 'Bryson Tiller'
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Renowned contemporary R&B/Hip-Hop artist Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated album, titled Bryson Tiller. This new album, which comes via Trapsoul/RCA Records, marks an evolution in Tiller’s musical journey. 

Tiller's return to the scene after a brief hiatus has been eagerly awaited by his loyal fan base, especially given the success of singles like "Calypso" and "Whatever She Wants." This self-titled album represents a new phase in Tiller's musical journey while staying true to the trap R&B essence that defines his style.

LISTEN HERE

Bryson Tiller's latest album brings new music and signifies his continued relevance in the R&B scene.



Videos