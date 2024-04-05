Bryson Tiller Releases New Album 'Bryson Tiller'

Bryson Tiller's latest album brings new music and signifies his continued relevance in the R&B scene.
Renowned contemporary R&B/Hip-Hop artist Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated album, titled Bryson Tiller. This new album, which comes via Trapsoul/RCA Records, marks an evolution in Tiller’s musical journey.
Tiller's return to the scene after a brief hiatus has been eagerly awaited by his loyal fan base, especially given the success of singles like "Calypso" and "Whatever She Wants." This self-titled album represents a new phase in Tiller's musical journey while staying true to the trap R&B essence that defines his style.
