Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Sell Out 2023 UK Shows in Under 8 Hours

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Sell Out 2023 UK Shows in Under 8 Hours

The dates sold out almost a year in advance.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's four 2023 UK shows have sold out almost a full year in advance. Selling 220,000 tickets in under eight hours, the shows at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park (6th & 8th July), Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium (30th May), and Birmingham's Villa Park (16th June) put the total ticket sales for Springsteen's 2023 tour above 1.5 million in the UK and Europe.

The 2023 summer run also includes more than two dozen shows across Europe, starting 28th April in Barcelona, Spain and running through to 25th July in Monza, Italy, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

The European summer tour follows the North American leg, which begins 1st February in Tampa, Florida and will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to North American for a second to-be-announced tour leg beginning in August.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesiser; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

Bruce Springsteen has released 20 studio albums in his career spanning over six decades and has become one of the world's best-selling music artists. He's been awarded 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award, in addition to being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His live tours have consistently been placed amongst the highest grossing of each of the last five decades. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's last tour, 'The River Tour', was 2016's highest grossing tour worldwide. In May 2021, he became the eighth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, a prize that honours an artist who speaks out for social justice and carries on the spirit of the folk singer.

Tour Dates

30th May - Edinburgh - - BT Murrayfield Stadium
16th June - Birmingham - Villa Park
6th July - London - - American Express presents BST Hyde Park
8th July - London - - American Express presents BST Hyde Park



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Lund to Release Debut Album as 'lund'
July 21, 2022

lund’s debut album Right This Time, was recorded with producer Tyler “The Falcon” Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band) at Echo Mountain Studios and Sedgwick Studios in her adoptive hometown of Asheville. The album features original songs honed over her decades-long stint in New York City as a working musician, promoter, and manager.
SLANDER Announce the Thrive North American Tour
July 21, 2022

SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land are gearing up in a big way for the last quarter of 2022. Last week the pair announced their debut album Thrive will be released on September 22 on all platforms. They have formally announced the first phase of their major North American Thrive Tour with 14 cities kicking off September 10 in Phoenix.
Tony Hawk Joins Punk Rock Supergroup On New Pair Of Singles
July 21, 2022

Everyone knows that skateboarding and punk rock go hand-in-hand, like ramps and skinned knees or mohawks and denim jackets. Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk clearly understands this as witnessed by the stellar punk rock bands that appear on his blockbuster video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now in its 20th iteration.
Record Thieves Release New Standalone Single 'Fault Lines'
July 21, 2022

Denver punks Record Thieves have just dropped a new standalone single titled 'Fault Lines.' The new song marks the fivesome's first new music since the release of their highly acclaimed “Wasting Time” debut LP! Listen to the new single now.
Review Roundup: Billy Porter Makes Directorial Debut With ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE Film; What Are the Critics Saying?
July 21, 2022

Billy Porter makes his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible, a new film starring Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Anything’s Possible is a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. Read what the critics thought of the new film!