Brother Dege Hits the Road for First U.S. Solo Tour in 8 Years

Fresh from a two-month tour of Europe, Grammy-nominated Brother Dege (Django Unchained original soundtrack | "Too Old to Die Young") returns to the U.S. to launch an intimate solo tour. Dege will be diving deep into his catalog of dark, southern, Delta blues songcraft full of dreamy Dobros, Deep South psychedelia, and raw Delta-blues.

"This is my first solo tour since 2014. And my set will be totally unique, where I take each of the songs for a long walk into the dark side of the deep south, while remaining true to some of the original barn burners."

"It's an opportunity for people to see where the slide guitar tradition and this type of songwriting is possibly going. It's a lot less orthodox blues and a lot more experimental in sections. In short, it's less boring than the average thing you see at a singer-songwriter show. Or at least, I hope it is."

Brother Dege (aka Dege Legg) is a Grammy-nominated musician and award-winning writer born and raised in southern Louisiana. He has a B.A. in Philosophy and has worked as a cab driver, dishwasher, journalist, manual laborer, warehouseman, mechanic, driver, line cook and a caseworker in a homeless shelter in order to support his artistic compulsions. He writes music, records and tours the USA and Europe with his band Brother Dege & The Brethren.

BROTHER DEGE 2002 U.S. SUMMER TOUR DATES

[Opening the shows will be Adam Faucett]

07/12 Dallas TX, Tulips (tickets)

07/13 Austin TX, Lost Well (tickets)

07/14 Houston TX. Last Concert Cafe (tickets)

07/16 Little Rock AR, Whitewater Tavern (tickets)

07/17 Memphis TN, Hi Tone Cafe (tickets)

07/19 Plymouth WI, Rumors Roadhouse (tickets)

07/20/ Green Bay WI, Lyric Room (tickets)

07/21 Detroit MI, PJ's Lager House (tickets)

07/22 Pittsburgh PA, Cattivo (tickets)

07/23 Columbus OH, Big Room (tickets)

07/26 Syracuse NY, 443 Social Club (tickets)

07/27 Brooklyn NY, No Aloha (tickets)

07/29 Philadelphia PA, Silk City (tickets)

07/31 Greenville SC, Radio Room (tickets)

08/01 Atlanta GA, The Earl (tickets)

08/02 Orlando FL, Wills Pub (tickets)

08/03 Cape Coral FL, Nice Guys (tickets)

08/04 Gainesville FL, Looseys (tickets)