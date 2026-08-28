Brooks John Martin Releases "DO" Single Ahead of WAR ALL THE TIME Album

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Brooks John Martin has released 'Do,' the first single and video from his forthcoming album War All The Time. A song about breakdowns, breakthroughs and everything in between, 'Do' approaches the emotional complexity of a manic arc with an upbeat energy, surreal humor and a willingness to embrace the absurd.

Martin describes the song as 'non-linear Lewis Carroll nonsense,' using an intentionally unconventional approach to explore an experience that doesn't always unfold in a straightforward way. Rather than presenting a traditional narrative, 'Do' moves through shifting moods and impressions, capturing the contradictions and unpredictability of its subject while maintaining an unusually buoyant spirit.

'Do' is also one of Martin's most visually adventurous releases to date. The accompanying music video is a 100% AI-generated journey set against a stylized interpretation of 1960s Japan. The visual world mirrors the song's nonlinear character, creating a surreal environment where reality and imagination continually overlap. At Martin's specific request, the video features his own likeness dancing like Tom Jones, culminating in an extended final sequence that brings the video's comedic side fully to the forefront.

As Martin explains, ''Do' is the happiest song I could write at the top of a manic arc, dressed up as 1960s Japan, ending with 30 seconds of me dancing like Tom Jones. Honest, even the absurd parts. Especially the absurd parts.'

The release reflects several of the qualities that have remained consistent throughout Martin's artistic evolution. He has long favored lyrics that convey moods and feelings rather than relying on linear narratives, allowing songs to develop through emotional association, imagery and atmosphere. That approach is particularly apparent in 'Do,' where the song's subject is conveyed through its shifting emotional character rather than a conventional beginning-to-end storyline.

Martin's dreamy baritone provides another defining element of his sound. His voice recalls the romantic crooning associated with post-punk, new wave and Brit-pop, giving his music an intimate and cinematic quality. On previous albums, he has often combined that vocal presence with crunchy alternative-rock guitars, creating a contrast between rougher instrumental textures and the romantic weight of his singing.

That cinematic sensibility takes a more playful form on 'Do.' The song allows Martin to move beyond the darker and more introspective moods often associated with alternative rock, embracing humor, movement and a sense of uninhibited joy without abandoning the emotional directness that has characterized his songwriting.

Martin's musical background began early. He started learning piano at eight and guitar at 14, developing a relationship with both instruments that would eventually inform his songwriting and broader artistic identity. Over the years, those foundations have evolved into a sound shaped by alternative rock, post-punk, new wave and Brit-pop influences, while maintaining a strong emphasis on mood and emotional expression.

'Do' introduces War All The Time with a deliberately unexpected perspective. While the album's title suggests conflict and intensity, its first single finds Martin embracing one of the more joyful sides of emotional extremes. The song acknowledges the complicated nature of its subject without insisting that difficult experiences must always be expressed through darkness.

Instead, Martin allows humor and seriousness to coexist.

The result is a release that is energetic without being simplistic, surreal without losing its emotional center and intentionally absurd without sacrificing sincerity. 'Do' offers a glimpse into the world of War All The Time while demonstrating Martin's continued willingness to follow his music wherever it leads.

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