Brooklyn Band Middle Part Releases New Single 'Get Fixed'

The idea was solidified when he relocated to New York and connected with friend and producer Brian Zaremba. 

Nov. 08, 2023

Brooklyn-band Middle Part, the name Andy Selkōw records and performs under, has dropped his new single “Get Fixed.” 

A spirited and raucous anthem that could easily soundtrack a coming-of-age comedy set in the early 2000s, “Get Fixed' channels the angst of growing up while grappling with the acceptance of aging and the weight of regrets.

Selkōw notes, “This song is about losing the innocence of youth, getting older, and feeling like a f up It was also the first song written for the upcoming album and somewhat set the attitude and tone. There's a range of emotions within this song: pining for adolescent life, disdain for hometown friends, and the constant push for personal advancement while feeling like one has to put on a facade in order to conform and assimilate.” 

Drawing inspiration from the late '90s and early 2000s, Selkōw's unique brand of unconventional pop music pays homage to the era, resonating with the confessional lyrical prowess of artists like Alanis Morisette, Third Eye Blind, and Michelle Branch. Middle Part was initially conceived as a personal outlet during Selkōw's time in Alaska from 2017 to 2019, where he had moved to as a means to escape the Nashville music scene. 

The idea was solidified when he relocated to New York and connected with friend and producer Brian Zaremba. Laying the foundation for Middle Part's distinctive sound he released his debut EP, I Wish I Was Alive, in 2021. It featured the lead single, "& Cry!"—a track that has already amassed over 4 million streams on Spotify. In an isolating time, the EP reached out like a hand in the dark. "I just wanted people to relate,” Selkōw says, “I so desperately wanted to connect, and that was the message."

Selkōw quickly followed up with his second EP, Time Is Elastic, marking an evolution in the Middle Part's sonic landscape. A concept record coined as “Dream-punk” by Earmilk it incorporates influences from shoegaze and alt-pop while maintaining his signature brand of heartfelt indie rock. Described as a "fever-dream-type Y2K nostalgic escapism" the EP delved even deeper into emotive lyrical content exploring the dichotomy of “this messed-up world” and the dream world Selkōw was creating.

Recognizing that music thrives within a community, Selkōw has discovered a sense of belonging within Brooklyn's Bushwick music scene. Middle Part's audacious sound and captivating stage presence have secured coveted opening slots for prominent acts such as Biig Piig, Arlie, and Yot Club.

Their journey soared to new heights in the autumn of 2023 when they orchestrated an immersive festival experience in the heart of the neighborhood. This undertaking, coupled with their unforgettable performance, firmly cemented their status as an indispensable and dynamic force within the vibrant live music landscape of Brooklyn.

Photo by Peter Suski 



