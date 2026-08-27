Brooke Annibale Releases New Single "TRY AGAIN" Ahead of BOLDER FONT Album

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Indie singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale has released her new single 'Try Again.' The track is the latest to release off her forthcoming album Bolder Font, which is due out on September 17th. The emotional centerpiece to Bolder Font, 'Try Again' finds Brooke turning the lens on her own complicated relationship with music after a series of disheartening and unexpected setbacks: the thing that has always healed her is also the thing that has wounded her. The single was featured on MAGNET, who called it 'deeply personal' and a 'quiet mission statement.'

'There was a point between records where it actually pained me to work on music, which was an unfamiliar and unpleasant feeling,' stated Annibale. 'Music has been my safe place since I was a teenager, the one thing I've always turned to. Losing that felt like losing a relationship. So that's exactly how I wrote about it -- like I was talking directly to music itself, the way you'd speak to someone you were afraid of losing. The conversation in this song toggles between talking to myself and talking to music like it was a person slipping away. Somewhere in the making of this record, I found my way back to that safe space again.'

'Try Again' follows the release of the wry, nostalgic 'Birthday,' which was featured on Atwood, who raved 'A gentle giant of a song, it carries years of memory on a brooding pulse, wrapping Annibale's raw, unflinching songwriting in sweet warmth.' Annibale also recently released the electrifying, irresistible 'Make You Mine,' as well as 'Daily Dose,' a spirited reflection on unfiltered enthusiasm; 'My Favorite Part,' the heartbreakingly vulnerable opening track; and the title track 'Bolder Font,' which wrestles with the album's underlying theme of self-worth and the gap between who we are and the identities that have been placed on us.

With over 50 million streams behind a strong collection of critically acclaimed albums, Annibale is known for her signature songwriting craft that resists easy categorization. Her music drifts somewhere between dreamy and dark -- lush, genre-defying soundscapes built on expressive melodies and lyrics that linger long after the song ends. Following the release of 2022's Better By Now, she faced a series of dispiriting setbacks that sent her back to square one. She started to convince herself that maybe her dreams were just too bold to actually achieve. She considered walking away from music altogether, but every time she tried, she felt herself drawn back, searching for a way to feel connected to it all again. In that moment, Brooke chose curiosity over collapse and did something quietly radical: she slowed down. In a world that tells you to push through and move fast, she took her time, shifted her perspective, and built something new from the ground up. She found that connection through taking a deeper dive into the creative process more than ever before by learning how to produce and mix her own music.

'Instead of totally falling apart, I got curious about what could reignite my love for making music. I have always loved being in the studio, it was like magic to me to hear my songs come to life in that way. I had dabbled in producing my music before, but never for a full length record. I wondered what would happen if I tried. This record has more of me in it than any other record because there is not a single sound that I didn't have my hands on in some way.'

She enlisted the help of a mentor, Christian (Leggy) Langdon, who produced Better By Now, and that mentorship encouraged her to grow beyond what she ever imagined. She studied with Langdon on and off for nearly 2 years. 'Working with Leggy on my last record was such an easy and uncomplicated process where I felt I could fully trust him. Having him as a mentor on this project was a smooth transition, because that trust was already established.' Annibale hand-picked every musician on Bolder Font, from long-time collaborators like violinist Eleonore Denig (a collegemate in Nashville), pianist Mark Ramsey (her longtime accompanist), bassist Tommy Ng (whom she met opening for Chadwick Stokes in 2018), and cellist Cara Fox (a returning presence from previous releases) -- to new energy from drummers Florian Gouello and Dan Burns.

Now stepping fully into her own creative power, she embarks on a whole new chapter. One that's less defined by milestones, more defined by the joy she rediscovered along the way and the quiet confidence of someone who deeply enjoys the process of creating music. As usual with Annibale's writing, Bolder Font contains a spectrum of emotions, this time primarily focused on the internal battle of self-worth, identity, recovering from disappointments and finding ways to live life through the heaviness of the world. Making this record brought her back to something she hadn't felt in a while -- the pure excitement and joy of creating just to create. And somewhere in that process, she found something more valuable than a finished album: the realization that her worth was never tied to her output, but to the resilience that kept her showing up anyway.

Tracklist

01) My Favorite Part

02) Bolder Font

03) Daily Dose

04) Make You Mine

05) Try Again

06) Birthday

07) Now It's Over

08) Lose My Number

09) Heaviness

10) Proof

Tour Dates

09/19 - Providence, RI @ Uptown Theater

09/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Sanctuary at Mr. Smalls

Photo Credit: Sasha Pedro



Photo Credit: Sasha Pedro

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