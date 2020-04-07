Brixton's Cross the Tracks Festival Cancelled

Due to the current public health crisis, Brixton's Cross The Tracks festival has confirmed that the 2020 event will not go ahead. Having been set to host the likes of Khruangbin, The Cinematic Orchestra, Sister Sledge, Norman Jay, Madlib, Gilles Peterson and more in June, the team have released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to announce that due to the current public health crisis we have to confirm Cross The Tracks 2020 has been cancelled. We wholeheartedly support any decision taken in order to avoid additional pressure being placed on both the Health and Emergency services, whilst these organisations continue fighting on behalf of us all on the frontline of the crisis.

It's not the news we hoped to be sharing after such an incredible first year and a sterling 2020 line-up however we are committed to bringing you the very best jazz, funk and soul feast London has ever seen next year.

Your continued support is essential to keep Cross The Tracks alive and we ask you to join us in 2021 and we'll just carry your ticket forward.

If you would rather receive a refund, further details will be released in due course about how to obtain your full face-value refund as well as dates for the festival for next next year (and reasons to hang on to your tickets!). However, please bear with us getting this information together as we are liaising with our insurers and ticket outlets in order to set up the necessary mechanisms. Please check www.xthetracks.com for further information in the upcoming weeks.

We'll also be pledging an allocation of free tickets to the NHS in 2021 to say a heartfelt thanks for their brave, incredible efforts during this crisis.

We're gutted to have to press pause for now but we'll be back, bigger and brighter than ever.

Thanks so much for your understanding, stay safe and look out for each other.

Love CTT Team x





Related Articles View More Music Stories