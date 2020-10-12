Brittany Campbell Shares Empowering 'Champion' For National Coming Out Day

Featuring "Hamilton" Chicago star Phil.

Los Angeles R&B artist, animator, actress, and activist Brittany Campbell has shared her latest empowering and tender single "Champion," along with a self-animated video for National Coming Out Day. Also featuring Phil. -- New York artist and star of the Chicago production of Hamilton -- Campbell explains the track: "I've written a few songs about making love but none that were inspired by making love to a woman. The song and video is my attempt at capturing some of the feelings it inspires in me....the euphoria and joy in making love." The single follows Campbell's Black Lives Matter protest anthem "Matter," recently featured on NPR and Democracy Now!

Joining the Metropolitan Opera at an early age, Campbell went on to grace Broadway stages in productions such as Hamilton, where she met girlfriend Candace Quarrels and formed R&B folk duo Mermaid - whose upcoming debut album showcases production by Matt Otto (Solange, Moses Sumney) and Sam Hoffman (Mereba). Campbell's own debut album Stay Gold was self-released in 2018, showing off her arsenal of emotion-invoking lyrics and vocals. Campbell's creative passions also led her to become a self taught animator, who apart from animating her own videos, has animated videos for the likes of supermodel Shaun Ross, who tapped her to animate a video for his debut single "Symmetry."



Phil. has already established himself as a promising singer, rapper, dancer, and actor. The Charlotte-bred quadruple threat studied musical theater at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music and immediately joined the Chicago company ensemble of Hamilton, where he eventually starred in the titular role. Phil. has continued to find acting success, appearing in TV shows Chicago PD, Proven Innocent, The Other Two and in horror film Haunt. He was also cast as a series regular on the new Apple TV+ show Little Voice created by Sara Bareilles and JJ Abrams. An incredible range of talent is seen across his music and best showcased in his upcoming EP Different Cities.

