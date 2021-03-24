Briston Maroney Releases 'Sinkin''

Canvasback Music recording artist Briston Maroney has today released new song "Sinkin'," the fourth track to be released off his forthcoming debut album Sunflower, set for release on April 9th. The song is joined by an official video starring the Nashville-based artist alongside psychedelic visuals - watch below. The album pre-order is live now here, featuring merch and exclusive colored vinyl.

"Sinkin'" follows the album's previous singles, "It's Still Cool If You Don't", "Deep Sea Diver" and "Freeway," which were met with critical acclaim from the likes of Paste, Talkhouse, Consequence of Sound, and more.

Released alongside the album announcement, most recent song "It's Still Cool If You Don't," hit #1 at alternative specialty radio in its first week out of the gate and brought Briston his highest ever streaming week. The rest of his catalog also saw a huge spike, with every single song hitting a new one-day peak and bringing the Knoxville-native's catalog up over 100 million global streams - all prior to the release of an album.

As with the entirety of Sunflower, today's release was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). In addition to the acclaimed producer, Maroney also co-wrote with the likes of Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull and venerated songwriter Dan Wilson (Leon Bridges, Adele, The Chicks) on the creation of Sunflower. Recorded between the summer of 2019 and early 2020 in Los Angeles, the album is a culmination of the past decade of the now-23-year old's life.

Maroney shares: "Coming to terms with the full scope of who the hell I am has been the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. It's also the only thing has allowed me to fully experience true joy in my life. Sometimes processing everything emotionally the way I do, has kept me from understanding things logically, the way other people seem to so effortlessly. This has allowed me to see so much beauty and has at times also made me feel so far away from reality.

'Sunflower' is my attempt at a record about all of those moments, terrifying and serene alike. The times when I've felt connected to people and the world, the times I've loved, the times I have felt despair, the times I've been sure that I'll never understand and am proved wrong. I am so thankful for the chance to let anyone kind enough to listen know that I love the hell out of life, for better or for worse. I hope it can be a friend to anyone who feels the same way!

Sunflower will arrive alongside a companion full-length feature film envisioned by Maroney and longtime visual collaborator Joey Brodnax, with each song bearing its own cinematic accompaniment. Watch the trailer for the visual album HERE.

Watch the video for "Sinkin'" here:

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo