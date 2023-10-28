Bristol To Memory Release New Single “Watch Out” Off The Upcoming Full-Length Album 'HELLO ANXIOUS'

The band's upcoming full-length album 'Hello Anxious' will be out on Wiretap Records in early 2024.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Bristol To Memory Release New Single “Watch Out” Off The Upcoming Full-Length Album 'HELLO ANXIOUS'

Orange County's Bristol to Memory have announced the release of their new single “Watch Out,” the first single off the band's upcoming full-length album 'Hello Anxious' out on Wiretap Records in early 2024.

Listen below!

The album is a direct follow-up to Bristol to Memory's last single, “I'm Alive” which is syndicated as a brand partnership with the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Organization as their MLB Nike City Connect song for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. The band also has a creative partnership with the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club with their single "Breathe" which is endorsed via in-game promotions and a televised broadcast theme.

Bristol to Memory is currently featured on the national television network Bally Sports with additional placements with NBC, MTV, Oxygen Network, FOX and more. Bristol to Memory has toured key markets in the US, Canada and Mexico with appearances on iconic stages such as Vans Warped Tour, SXSW and the House Of Blues.

“Watch Out” was inspired by the classic tale of a love-lost Frankenstein, on an endless search, only to find his demise lies in what he cares for the most. The song inspires urgency and an immediate reaction leaving listeners with a feeling of nostalgia, while still remaining newly inspired. “Watch Out” has a sound reminiscent of Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, and Panic! At The Disco while remaining fresh and innovative.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Seven Spies Releases New Single Lie Photo
Seven Spies Releases New Single 'Lie'

Seven Spies, the London-based indie/alt-rock band, releases their powerful new single 'Lie'. Mastered at Abbey Road, the song showcases their unique sound and tells a broken love story.

2
Cing Jerome Shares New Single Countryfied Photo
C'ing Jerome Shares New Single 'Countryfied'

Country-rap newcomer C'ing Jerome has released his new single, “Countryfied,” available now on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

3
Nitefire Releases THE GREAT, UNWASHED Five-Song EP Photo
Nitefire Releases 'THE GREAT, UNWASHED' Five-Song EP

Rising LA Indie Band Nitefire releases their new EP 'The Great, Unwashed' featuring five songs.

4
We The Kings Releases New Single Alien Photo
We The Kings Releases New Single 'Alien'

We The Kings releases their new single 'Alien' out now via Graveboy Records.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
& JULIET